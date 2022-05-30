Former Bake Off champion unveils world’s largest Jaffa Cake

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Former Bake Off champion unveils world’s largest Jaffa Cake

By Press Association
May 30 2022, 5.42pm Updated: May 30 2022, 5.46pm
(David Parry/PA)
(David Parry/PA)

Former Great British Bake Off winner Frances Quinn has baked the world’s largest Jaffa Cake, which weighs in at 80kg.

The equivalent of more than 6,557 regular-sized Jaffa Cakes, the gigantic treat clocked in with a diameter of 175cm, beating her own Guinness World Record set in 2017.

More than 160 eggs, 8kg of dark chocolate and 15kg of orange jelly were used for the creation, cooked in celebration of the 15th anniversary of Britain’s Got Talent.

McVities Jaffa Cake World Record
The creation took Frances Quinn more than 11 hours (Simon Jacobs/PA)

The baker worked alongside Will McMath, product development specialist, and the McVitie’s team to tackle the a process, which took more than 11 hours from start to finish at the McVitie’s innovation bakery in High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire.

The Jaffa Cake was served to guests and crew at the Britain’s Got Talent live semi-finals outside the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith, west London, with 300 servings.

McVities Jaffa Cake World Record
Frances Quinn, who won The Great British Bake Off in 2013, beat her previous Jaffa Cake record from 2017 (David Parry/PA)

Frances said: “It was an absolute pleasure to partner with McVitie’s to beat the record I set five years ago, it was great to celebrate the 15th birthday of Britain’s Got Talent with such an iconic cake.

“I hope audiences watching the show at the live semi-finals enjoyed tucking in and celebrating the contestants this year.”

Frances won the fourth season of The Great British Bake Off in 2013.

McVities Jaffa Cake World Record
The Jaffa Cake was served to guests and crew outside the semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent (David Parry/PA)

David Titman, marketing director of McVitie’s, added: “Frances wowed us in 2013 on The Great British Bake Off, and we’ve been looking forward to working with her ever since to recreate the giant Jaffa Cake using our famous but secret McVitie’s recipe.

“We couldn’t think of a better way to pay homage to one of the UK’s best-loved talent shows celebrating 15 series on air.”

