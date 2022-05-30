David Walliams jokes he will quit BGT if Born To Perform do not make final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
David Walliams jokes he will quit BGT if Born To Perform do not make final

By Press Association
May 30 2022, 8.57pm
David Walliams (Steve Parsons/PA)
David Walliams has joked that he will leave Britain’s Got Talent if his golden buzzer act Born To Perform do not make it to the show’s final.

The dance group from Nottingham, whose members have various disabilities, delivered an energetic performance in Monday’s first live semi-final.

The eight acts also included 77-year-old singer Mel Day, the London Community Gospel Choir, magic acts Junwoo and The Witch, schoolboy ventriloquist Jamie Leahey, impressionist Suzi Wild and busker Maxwell Thorpe.

Born To Perform’s routine came second and was set to a medley of hits including September by Earth, Wind And Fire.

“I’m so pleased for you, I’m so proud I got to press the golden buzzer,” Walliams told the group after their performance.

“It was full of joy, full of love, full of passion and it’s the way you want the world to do.

“If you’re not in the finals on Sunday then I’m leaving the show.”

The group earned Walliams’ coveted golden buzzer at their audition with a dance performance to You Can’t Stop The Beat from Hairspray.

Walliams’ fellow judge Amanda Holden said their semi-final performance was “full of personality” and her ears were “bleeding” from the amount of cheering they received.

Simon Cowell said he felt as though he had eaten “the biggest happy pill in the world”.

The semi-final started with an electric soul medley by 77-year old Mel Day, which included hits by James Brown and the Blues Brothers.

He told the judges, who praised his “brilliant” opening performance, that the slot in the semi-final “meant the world” to him.

Cowell told him: “I think the final would be amazing with you in it, but it’s not up to us.”

