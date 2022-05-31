Emmerdale star Andy Devine, 79, died after accidental fall, coroner says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Emmerdale star Andy Devine, 79, died after accidental fall, coroner says

By Press Association
May 31 2022, 2.04pm
Emmerdale star Andy Devine dies aged 79 after accidental fall (Ian West/PA)
Emmerdale star Andy Devine dies aged 79 after accidental fall (Ian West/PA)

Actor Andy Devine, who starred as Shadrach Dingle on Emmerdale for 10 years, died after an accidental fall, a coroner has said.

The soap star, whose real name was Peter Devine, appeared to have “lost his balance resulting in a fall” and died in Southport Hospital in Merseyside on January 27 this year.

A statement from Sefton Senior Coroner Julie Goulding said: “He was unable to get up until his carers arrived to assist him which was about an hour later.

“Peter had a significant number of serious underlying clinical co-morbidities and not withstanding all appropriate care and treatment, Peter’s condition deteriorated culminating in his death.”

The medical cause of his death was determined as “hospital acquired pneumonia” and the cause of his death was concluded as “accident”, the coroner added.

Irish actor Liam O’Brien, who played Ethan Blake in Emmerdale for three years, said: “Heartbroken to hear of the passing of an old friend.

“Even sadder that he passed in January and never knew. I was by the sea now when heard the news and Andy Devine was a sailor through and through.

“Gods rest ye pal. Second star to the right. Straight on ‘til morning.”

Similarly, Four Lives actor Daniel Jillings said: “Such sad news! Often thought about Andy, he was my first drama teacher and a great one. A character both on and off screen.”

Devine, who was 79, first made his Emmerdale appearance as beloved character Shadrach Dingle, father of Chas and husband of Faith, in 2000.

He made a dramatic exit from the ITV show in 2010 after his character was killed off as part of an alcohol abuse storyline.

His other TV roles have included playing Bernard Thomas in Channel 4’s Queer As Folk, a Draconian Guard in Doctor Who and a stint on Coronation Street as photographer Jason Ross in 1960.

