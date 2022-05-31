The home of Hockney and the Brontes is the youngest city in Europe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
The home of Hockney and the Brontes is the youngest city in Europe

By Press Association
May 31 2022, 9.08pm
David Hockney (Victoria Jones/PA)
David Hockney (Victoria Jones/PA)

As well being the home town of David Hockney and the Bronte sisters, Bradford is often cited as the youngest city in Europe.

Around 29% of its half-million people are aged under 20, with nearly a quarter under-16, and its bid made much of the promise its young profile offers.

But Bradford’s youth and famously diverse population were only part of the offer outlined to judges by its winning bid team, who highlighted a world-class range of museums and cultural venues, impressive historical buildings, breathtaking natural landscapes, and its independent “doing things differently” attitude.

As well as being the home town of artists like Hockney, writers like the Brontes and JB Priestley, and composers like Frederick Delius, the district has also been the setting for classic film and TV – from 90s ITV hit Band Of Gold to the cult 1987 comedy Rita, Sue And Bob Too.

Bronte Parsonage in Haworth, West Yorkshire
The Bronte Parsonage in Haworth (Anna Gowthorpe/PA)

Bradford’s credentials for the City of Culture title included it being home to the National Science and Media Museum, and the city recently celebrated the 10th anniversary of being named the first Unesco City of Film.

It is also the site of one of the most eagerly anticipated arts building projects in the north of England as the landmark Odeon Cinema, in the city centre, is being transformed into a 4,000-seat music venue – Bradford Live.

UK City of Culture 2025
Bradford celebrates (Karol Wyszynski/PA)

The city is also home to:

– The Alhambra Theatre, overlooking City Park
– Grade II-listed St George’s Hall, which recently underwent a £9.5 million restoration
– Bradford Industrial Museum
– Impressions Art Gallery
– The Peace Museum, billed as the only accredited museum of its kind anywhere in the UK

A few miles from the city centre is the Saltaire Unesco World Heritage Site – the model village built by Sir Titus Salt in the 1850s which includes the internationally renowned Salts Mill.

Salts Mill
Salts Mill (Alamy/PA)

Salts Mill is home to the largest permanent collection of Hockney paintings in the world.

The bid team also highlighted that the district is home to England’s largest learning disability theatre company, Mind the Gap, and Bradford Literature Festival – one of the largest and most inclusive festivals in the UK.

Bradford is home to a thriving community of independent local festivals, 30 libraries, dozens of community and voluntary arts organisations, and a vibrant community of independent artists, producers, writers, poets, dancers, photographers, filmmakers and other arts practitioners, its bid said.

In January, Bradford Council’s museum strategy for the next decade revealed plans for a new multimillion-pound city museum which would join the district’s four other council-run museums.

A year earlier, a 10-year cultural strategy for the district was announced which set out 10 ambitious targets to be met by 2031 with a “cultural renaissance” at their heart.

Bradford 2025 has already supported a number of projects including Summer Unlocked – a programme of free cultural events including theatre, music, film, acrobatic displays on the canals, poetry in car parks and vibrant street art – through to the Bradford is Lit light festival and the spectacular Borealis light show, which saw more than 20,000 people come into the main city square last year.

Yorkshire aerial stock
An aerial view of Lister Mills (Danny Lawson/PA)

It also supported The Mills Are Alive in Manningham – an epic projection show on the Lister Mills which brought to life the past, present and future of the area in a visual and audio spectacle combining music, audio stories, film and photos.

The bid team has predicted that being the UK City of Culture 2025 will bring a range of benefits to the district, including major social and economic regeneration and “a unique opportunity to change the narrative of the district”.

It has also projected increased opportunities for people to get involved in arts and cultural activities to gain new skills and the creation of a lasting legacy of more visitors, new jobs in tourism, and revitalising the city centre evening economy.

The team said it wants to “change the story about Bradford and challenge the perceptions of a city that has laid the foundations for modern society in Great Britain”.

