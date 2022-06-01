Danny Dyer welcomes royal couple to Albert Square in EastEnders Jubilee special

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Danny Dyer welcomes royal couple to Albert Square in EastEnders Jubilee special

By Press Association
June 1 2022, 10.02pm
Danny Dyer welcomes the royal couple to Walford in the EastEnders Jubilee special (BBC/PA)
Danny Dyer welcomes the royal couple to Walford in the EastEnders Jubilee special (BBC/PA)

EastEnders royalty Danny Dyer welcomed the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall to Albert Square in a special episode in honour of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Charles and Camilla surprised the residents of Walford after Mick Carter, played by Dyer, decided to throw a street party for the Square in celebration of the monarch’s 70-year reign.

The partygoers are left in disbelief when the royal couple pull up in a car outside The Queen Vic pub, greeted by Mick and Linda Carter, played by Kellie Bright.

Platinum Jubilee
Jubilee episode of EastEnders featuring the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall (BBC/PA)

Before introducing Charles and Camilla to the residents, Dyer says: “Welcome to Walford.”

In the episode, Charles is introduced to greengrocer Martin Fowler, played by James Bye who explains the history of his market stall dating back generations in his family who have lived on the Square.

Charles said: “That’s the wonderful thing about London, all the different markets and stalls where people inherit them over the generations.”

The Prince of Wales said: “You lip-read very well” when introduced to Frankie Lewis, played by Rose Ayling-Ellis, and commented: “I don’t know how you keep this lot in order,” to police officer Jack Branning, played by Scott Maslen.

Camilla shook hands with fan favourite Shrimpy, played by Ben Champniss, and “speechless” Harvey Monroe played by Ross Boatman.

Royal visit to set of EastEnders
The Duchess of Cornwall meets Danny Dyer and Rose Ayling-Ellis (Aaron Chown/PA)

She was also introduced to “legend of the square” Patrick Trueman, played by Rudolph Walker, and points out the “nice little bottle” of rum from Trinidad that Patrick is holding.

In unison, they say: “A drop a day keeps the doctor away,” causing the residents to laugh along with them.

Patrick then asks the duchess if he can interest her in a tot of rum before she leaves, to which Camilla agrees, as the cast cheer in the background.

He later asks to pour a dribble into Charles’ cup of tea, to which he replies: “I thought you’d never ask.”

The royal couple also met the soap’s iconic characters Stacey Slater, played by Lacey Turner, and Sonia Fowler, played by Natalie Cassidy.

Platinum Jubilee – photos
The Queen in the Queen Vic pub during a visit to Elstree Studios (Fiona Hanson/PA)

At the end of the episode, Dyer’s character shares a toast to Her Majesty the Queen and “to all the people up and down the country doing exactly the same thing as us, celebrating”.

The EastEnders star discovered in 2016 that he is related to Thomas Cromwell, Edward III, William the Conqueror and Henry III during filming for Who Do You Think You Are?

The royal couple filmed the scenes in March when they visited the new Elstree set and met the cast and crew of the long-running BBC soap opera.

In 2001, the Queen visited soap queen Dame Barbara Windsor, who played Peggy Mitchell, on the EastEnders set.

The royal visitor stepped behind the bar at the Queen Vic, strolled around Albert Square and through the EastEnders street market, meeting stars of the show.

The special Jubilee episode featuring Charles and Camilla is due to air on June 2.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier