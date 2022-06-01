Mary Berry helps bake winning Platinum Pudding for One Show jubilee special

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mary Berry helps bake winning Platinum Pudding for One Show jubilee special

By Press Association
June 2 2022, 12.02am
Royalty Dame Mary Berry, Platinum Pudding Competition winner Jemma Melvin and The One Show host Alex Jones (Nicky Johnston/PA)
Royalty Dame Mary Berry, Platinum Pudding Competition winner Jemma Melvin and The One Show host Alex Jones (Nicky Johnston/PA)

Baking royalty Dame Mary Berry has shared tips on how to make the winning Platinum Pudding in honour of The One Show’s jubilee special.

Jemma Melvin’s lemon Swiss roll and amaretti trifle beat 5,000 desserts to become the official pudding of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The trifle, inspired by the 31-year-old copywriter’s grandparents – and the Queen – will become part of British royal food history, following in the footsteps of coronation chicken and Victoria sponge.

Jubilee
The One Show Jubilee Special with Dame Mary Berry (Nicky Johnston/PA)

To mark the jubilee, Dame Mary and Ms Melvin showed One Show host Alex Jones how to bake the trifle – which consists of lemon curd Swiss roll, St Clement’s jelly, lemon custard, amaretti biscuits, mandarin coulis, fresh whipped cream, candied peel, chocolate shards and crushed amaretti biscuits.

The trifle was crowned on BBC One’s The Jubilee Pudding: 70 Years In The Baking after the judges, including Dame Mary and Monica Galetti, came to a unanimous decision.

The One Show Jubilee Special
Alex Jones and Jemma Melvin (Nicky Johnston/PA)

Ms Melvin saw off competition from four other bakers who created a passionfruit and thyme frangipane tart, a jubilee bundt cake featuring home-made Dubonnet jam, a rose falooda cake and a “four nations” pudding featuring ingredients from around the UK.

Ms Melvin, from Southport, Merseyside, previously revealed she had only decided to enter the competition because a friend suggested it to her, and called the experience “surreal”.

The One Show is marking the Platinum Jubilee with two special programmes hosted by Jones and Ronan Keating, beginning on June 2.

