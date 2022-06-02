Katherine Jenkins praises the Queen: ‘I think she’s a great role model’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Katherine Jenkins praises the Queen: ‘I think she’s a great role model’

By Press Association
June 2 2022, 10.35am
Katherine Jenkins performs during the A Gallop Through History Platinum Jubilee celebration (Steve Parsons/PA)
Katherine Jenkins performs during the A Gallop Through History Platinum Jubilee celebration (Steve Parsons/PA)

Singer Katherine Jenkins has praised the Queen for being a “great role model”, saying her nearly seven-year-old daughter is a fan of the monarch.

The classical singer, 41, will be taking part in celebrations over the Platinum Jubilee weekend as the nation pays tribute to the Queen’s 70 years as sovereign.

Welsh star Jenkins will be seen in Sunday’s Songs of Praise: Platinum Jubilee Special airing on the BBC and will also perform during a special outdoor concert being held at Sandringham on June 3.

Royal Windsor Horse Show
Katherine Jenkins performs during the A Gallop Through History Platinum Jubilee celebration (Steve Parsons/PA)

On Sunday, she will be among the celebrities to travel in decorated open top double decker buses for the decade-by-decade celebrations as part of Platinum Jubilee Pageant.

She told ITV’s Good Morning Britain of the Queen: “She’s so sort of stoic and yet elegant, and when I look at her I’m always impressed with her work ethic. She works so incredibly hard. She’s put everything before herself.

“I think she’s a great role model. You know, my daughter is nearly seven and she’s already a fan of the Queen.”

Jenkins has performed at a number of royal occasions including the Queen’s 90th birthday celebrations at Windsor Castle in 2016.

She was also among the stars on the bill for the recent A Gallop Through History event, which was broadcast on ITV and featured stars like Tom Cruise, Dame Helen Mirren and comedian Omid Djalili.

Jenkins said of having previously met the Queen she was “really, really funny” and added: “She’s always really informed. She knows a lot about what everybody’s doing. And she asks a lot of questions, is very interested.”

On being involved in the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, she added: “I think, for me, how lovely to be involved, to be part of this historic occasion. Seventy years is such a massive achievement.

“I hope that it’s an opportunity to show Her Majesty that we love her and we’re all very grateful for the work that she’s put in and the dedication she’s shown to the country.”

Jenkins appeared on the show wearing a t-shirt emblazoned with the message God Save The Queen which supports the charity FUND, which helps children living in poverty and who also donate school meals with every jumper sold.

The weekend celebrations are being kicked off with the Trooping the Colour ceremony.

