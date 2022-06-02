Paul McCartney and David Beckham among stars celebrating ‘inspirational’ Queen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sir Paul McCartney and David Beckham are among the stars celebrating the Queen as festivities for the Platinum Jubilee weekend get under way.

The Beatles star, 79, was knighted by the Queen in 1997, and shared a picture of himself with her from an event the year before as he congratulated her on her 70-year reign.

Alongside a picture on Instagram, Sir Paul wrote: “70 beautiful years of Queen Elizabeth the second. Congrats ma’ am! And thanks – Paul⁣.”

David Beckham ⁣hailed the Queen’s reign as “remarkable” and wrote on Instagram: “Today, we celebrate our Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. 70 years of service and inspirational leadership of our country. Let’s come together and commemorate her remarkable reign with a great British party these next few days.”

Dame Julie Andrews and actress and singer Sheridan Smith also shared messages of congratulations for the Queen.

The Sound Of Music’s Dame Julie said in a video message shown on BBC News: “Your Majesty, I well remember the beautiful radio speech you gave on your 21st birthday.

“You pledged yourself in service to the people of Britain and the Commonwealth, and I feel that in all the years since you have never betrayed that promise.

“I would like to say my warmest congratulations to you, Ma’am. And thank you.”

Cilla star Smith was presented with her OBE by the Duke of Cambridge in 2015 and said in her BBC News message: “Your Majesty, one of the last memories I have of my dear father was of him escorting me to Buckingham Palace to receive my OBE.

“It was a very special day for him too and one that he cherished dearly as you have touched the hearts of generation upon generation.

“You are beloved by children, parents, grandparents and great-grandparents. Your selflessness and dedication to duty is beyond compare.

“I just wanted to take this opportunity to say a huge thank you and to send you my best wishes on your Platinum Jubilee.”

Her father Colin, who died in 2016, had along with her mother Marilyn formed the country and western duo The Daltons.

Spice Girl Geri Halliwell shared two posts on Instagram to commemorate the occasion.

Among the pictures shared by Halliwell was one of her alongside her fellow Spice Girl bandmates – Victoria Beckham, Emma Bunton, Mel B and Mel C – from 1997 when they met the monarch at the Royal Variety Performance.

They had performed as part of the show, staged at London’s Victoria Palace Theatre, in celebration of the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh’s Golden Wedding Anniversary.

Penny Lancaster shared a photo showing her husband, Sir Rod Stewart, in front of the gates at Buckingham Palace, ahead of him performing as part of Saturday night’s Party at the Palace concert, which will be broadcast on the BBC.

She captioned the picture: “Excitement and nervous for Saturday night #partyatthepalace”.

The Queen meets Sir Rod Stewart and his wife Penny Lancaster during a reception and awards ceremony at the Royal Academy of Arts, Burlington House, London (Jeff Spicer/PA)

Sir Rod, who was given a knighthood in the 2016 Honours list, said previously of performing at the concert: “Queen Elizabeth has given incredible service to the United Kingdom over the last 70 years and I’m delighted to be able to join her in celebrating her Platinum Jubilee with the Party at the Palace.

“She has demonstrated to the world what a special person she is and how lucky we are to have her. This will be a momentous occasion.”

Other names on the bill for the concert include Queen + Adam Lambert who will open the concert, while Diana Ross will close the event, marking her first UK live performance in some 15 years.