Sir Elton John tells fans: ‘I’m in top health’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Sir Elton John tells fans: ‘I’m in top health’

By Press Association
June 2 2022, 12.56pm
Sir Elton John on stage during his tour (Picture credit: Ben Gibson / Rocket Entertainment ).
Sir Elton John on stage during his tour (Picture credit: Ben Gibson / Rocket Entertainment ).

Sir Elton John has told fans he is “in top health” after he was pictured in a wheelchair at Leipzig Airport in Germany.

The singer, 75, is currently on the road for his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour which has so far seen him take to the stage in states across the US before he embarked on the European leg of the tour.

In a message on Instagram, he said: “I want to thank all my fans for reaching out to ask about my health, after the tabloids ran a silly story about my ‘looking frail’ in a wheelchair.

“The true story is that I’m in top health, loving my shows and playing and singing at my very best.

“I give 100% every night and never want to disappoint, especially after everyone has waited so long to get back to seeing shows. Your response to every show has been phenomenal and I’m loving every minute of it.

“After another rousing 2.5 hour show, we arrived at Leipzig airport just before curfew, to find part of the airport had closed. It was an extremely long walk to get to the plane, so my team kindly laid on a wheelchair so I could rest my hip after doing the show. That’s all folks.”

Elton John
Elton John (Matt Crossick/PA)

He added: “Last night was another blockbuster show in Bern and I’m looking forward to seeing everyone at this weekend’s sold-out show in Milan. Thanks for all your kind words of support!”

The Rocket Man singer ended his post saying “‘Love, Elton”.

He has previously announced two special homecoming shows at Vicarage Road, the home of Watford Football Club, in July, with dates for London on the bill for 2023.

He will also feature in a pre-recorded performance as part of the BBC’s Platinum Party At The Palace concert event to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier