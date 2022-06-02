Zara and Mike Tindall support royal portrait in aid of Great Ormond Street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lifestyle

Zara and Mike Tindall support royal portrait in aid of Great Ormond Street

By Press Association
June 2 2022, 4.48pm Updated: June 2 2022, 7.36pm
(Noah da Costa Photography/PA)Noah da Costa Photography for West Contemporary Editions at the Stafford London
(Noah da Costa Photography/PA)Noah da Costa Photography for West Contemporary Editions at the Stafford London

The Queen’s granddaughter Zara and former England rugby player Mike Tindall have visited Stafford Hotel in London to celebrate a painting of the monarch in her younger days.

Carne Griffiths created the artwork, titled The Platinum Queen, which will have a limited edition print run of 70 in honour of the Queen’s historic reign.

Each print will be hand-finished by the artist, using mixed media with a fluorescent, diamond dust and platinum leaf layer, with £150 from each sale going to the Great Ormond Street Hospital (Gosh) Children’s Charity.

Liverpool-born Griffiths’ original artwork sold for £25,000 in December, with all proceeds going to a number of charities, including £20,000 from the sale towards the GOSH charity.

Griffiths has a personal experience with Gosh, of which the Queen is patron, as its staff saved the life of his daughter who was born with congenital diaphragmatic hernias.

Liz Tait, director of fundraising at the Gosh charity, said: “We’re so grateful for this generous donation from Carne Griffiths, West Contemporary Editions and the Anderson Foundation.

“The portrait of the Queen is a fitting tribute to her remarkable legacy, including her support of Great Ormond Street Hospital.

“The money raised from the sale of these artworks for Gosh Charity will make a huge difference to seriously ill children from across the UK who are treated at Gosh.”

Carne Griffiths with his artwork – The Platinum Queen (West Contemporary Editions/PA)

The prints will be released for sale for £1,550 through the gallerists and art consultancy group West Contemporary Editions.

Liam West, founder and managing director of West Contemporary Editions, said: “This is an incredibly special release, a celebration of British artistry, institution and history, produced by a globally collected artist and with a percentage of all sales going to a very much deserving charity partner.

“To mark the Platinum Jubilee in 2022 in this way and celebrate her majesty’s 70-year reign is an honour.

“Being able to officially partner with Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity for the project, and support their ongoing wonderful work, is a beautiful opportunity for us to use art for good.”

The Platinum Queen prints will be available from 12pm on Saturday at west-contemporary-editions.com.

