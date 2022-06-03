Matthew Morrison on SYTYCD exit: Gossip is toxic and destroying our society

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Matthew Morrison on SYTYCD exit: Gossip is toxic and destroying our society

By Press Association
June 3 2022, 1.27am
Matthew Morrison on SYTYCD exit: Gossip is toxic and destroying our society
Matthew Morrison on SYTYCD exit: Gossip is toxic and destroying our society (Ian West/PA)

Glee star Matthew Morrison says gossip is “destroying our society” as he was forced to defend himself against rumours about his exit as a judge on So You Think You Can Dance.

The actor and dancer said he had “nothing to hide” and that it was “really unfortunate” that he needed to explain messages he had sent to a dancer on the popular US show.

Morrison’s departure from the programme, due to not following “competition production protocols”, was announced last week and rumours circulating online claimed the exchanges were “flirty”.

“It’s really unfortunate that I have to sit here and defend myself and my family against blatantly untrue statements made anonymously, but I have nothing to hide,” the actor said in a video message on his Instagram.

“So in the interest of transparency, I will read to you the one message that I wrote to a dancer on the show.”

Reading the message to the unnamed dancer from his phone he continued: “‘Hey, it’s Matthew, if you don’t mind, we’d love to get your number and talk you through some things’.

“The end.

“I sent this because this dancer and I both share a mutual respect for a choreographer that I’ve known for over 20 years and I was trying to help her get a job as a choreographer on the show.”

Morrison added: “It’s devastating that we live in this world where gossip rules and people’s lives are being thrown around as clickbait.

“I think this is much bigger than me and this story. Gossip is toxic and it’s destroying our society.

“And we need to do better and in no way do I want this to take away from the show because dance has always been a unifying and healing modality.

“And I genuinely wish all the contestants and my fellow judges all the best.”

Morrison is best known for playing the enthusiastic teacher Mr Schuester in the popular US musical show Glee, about a high-school Glee club, and has starred in multiple Broadway productions.

He has been nominated for two Golden Globes, a Primetime Emmy and a Tony award for his performance in the series.

