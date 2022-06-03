Ed Sheeran reflects on coming full circle ahead of Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Ed Sheeran reflects on coming full circle ahead of Platinum Jubilee celebrations

By Press Association
June 3 2022, 3.18pm
Ed Sheeran has revealed how Jubilee celebrations inspired his musical career (Victoria Jones/PA)
Ed Sheeran has revealed how Jubilee celebrations inspired his musical career (Victoria Jones/PA)

Ed Sheeran has revealed how past Jubilee celebrations inspired his musical career ahead of his performance at the Platinum Jubilee Pageant on Sunday.

Sheeran, 31, is among a number of famous faces lined up to perform at the Platinum Pageant, which involves 10,000 people, including the military, more than 6,000 volunteers, performers, key workers and 2,500 members of the public.

In a post on Instagram, the singer wrote: “20 years ago I decided I wanted to pick up a guitar because I watched the Golden Jubilee on TV, saw Eric Clapton play Layla and said, ‘that’s what I wanna do’.

“10 years later I played The A Team at the Diamond Jubilee, and now 10 years on I’m playing the Platinum Jubilee this Sunday.

“Life is weird how it keeps coming full circle in lovely ways. Tune in on Sunday and see ya there x”

Sheeran is set to perform his song Perfect during Sunday’s celebrations, as a tribute to the Queen and her late husband, the Duke of Edinburgh.

The song was originally released in 2017 on the singer’s Divide album.

The Platinum Pageant will take place against the backdrop of Buckingham Palace and its surrounding streets on the afternoon of Sunday June 5 – the last day of the four-day bank holiday weekend marking the Queen’s 70 years on the throne.

Platinum Jubilee Pageant
Performers from Cirque Bijou, who are set to take part in the Platinum Jubilee Pageant on Sunday (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

The event is expected to bring to life iconic moments from the Queen’s 70-year reign and showcase how society has changed over the past seven decades.

Highlights will include an aerial artist suspended under a vast helium balloon, known as a heliosphere, bearing the image of the Queen.

Other key moments will be a giant oak tree flanked with maypole dancers, a huge moving wedding cake sounding out Bollywood hits, a towering dragon and three-storey-high beasts.

At one stage, the Queen will be imagined in her younger days with a 20ft puppet of a youthful princess, barefoot and carefree, surrounded by a pack of mischievous puppet corgis along The Mall.

A number of celebrities will take part in the finale, when Ed Sheeran will appear on stage to lead his special tribute to the Queen.

The Platinum Jubilee Pageant will take place on June 5 and air on BBC One from 1pm.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier