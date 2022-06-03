Katherine Jenkins recalls touching gesture from Queen to save her embarrassment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Entertainment Music

Katherine Jenkins recalls touching gesture from Queen to save her embarrassment

By Press Association
June 3 2022, 9.28pm
Katherine Jenkins (Jacob King/PA)
Katherine Jenkins (Jacob King/PA)

Katherine Jenkins has recalled the touching moment the Queen guided her through a meal’s etiquette to save the singer from embarrassment.

The singer, 41, said the gesture made her love the monarch “even more after that” as she had given the advice in such a “caring way”.

Jenkins is taking part in a number of celebrations over the Platinum Jubilee weekend, including performing at a special outdoor concert at Sandringham on Friday evening alongside The Military Wives Choirs.

Katherine Jenkins (Katherine Jenkins/Sandringham PA)

Reflecting on her most treasured memory with the Queen, the operatic singer remembered a time she was invited to an intimate lunch at Buckingham Palace when she was in her mid-20s.

She explained that after the meal was served she panicked as she was given a large glass bowl of water and a selection of fruit which she had “no clue what to do” with.

Jenkins said: “I looked across at Her Majesty and sensing my unease she caught my eye as if to say ‘follow me’.

“I watched her take the fruit, wash it in the water and dried it off with the gauze.

“I was so grateful because she did it in such a caring way to save me embarrassment. I loved her even more after that.”

Welsh star Jenkins will also be seen in Sunday’s Songs Of Praise: Platinum Jubilee Special airing on the BBC.

Later that day, she will be among the celebrities to travel in decorated open top double decker buses for the decade-by-decade celebrations as part of Platinum Jubilee Pageant.

The singer, who has performed for the Queen on many occasions, said that knowing the monarch is watching her perform always makes it “more nerve-wracking”.

She added: “Singing for her means you really need to bring out your best performance.

“It doesn’t matter how many times I perform for her or meet her, whether it’s in front of thousands or just at a small dinner, I will never be blasé about it.

“It’s a huge honour and lovely to be asked.”

Jenkins also offered her congratulations to the Queen on her historic 70 years on the throne, adding: “You have done us all proud and I hope these celebrations showcase the deep love, respect & gratitude the nation has for you. God Save The Queen.”

