Charles and William to pay tribute to Queen at Jubilee concert

By Press Association
June 3 2022, 10.02pm
The Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge (Justin Tallis/PA)
The Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge (Justin Tallis/PA)

The Prince of Wales and Duke of Cambridge are to take to the stage to pay public tributes to the Queen during the star-studded Jubilee concert.

The father and son – both future kings – will speak separately in honour of the monarch towards the end of the BBC’s open-air show, staged in the front of Buckingham Palace on Saturday evening.

Diana Ross, Queen + Adam Lambert, Alicia Keys, Hans Zimmer, George Ezra, and Eurovision 2022 runner-up Sam Ryder are among the celebrity acts preparing to entertain a live crowd of 22,000 people and a television audience of millions.

Platinum Jubilee
Artist impression of the stage outside Buckingham Palace for the Platinum Party at the Palace (BBC/PA)

Clarence House and Kensington Palace announced both Charles and William would address the crowds at the high profile Platinum Party at the Palace, which falls on the third evening of the four-day Jubilee festivities.

It is thought unlikely the Queen will attend the concert but confirmation of any movements will be released on the day.

She will not attend Saturday’s Epsom Derby Day, but the avid racegoer will be glued to the TV, watching the developments from Windsor.

Platinum Jubilee
The Queen on the first day of the Jubilee weekend (Alastair Grant/PA)

Jubilee celebrations at the course will still go ahead as planned, with the Princess Royal expected to represent her mother.

The track intends to honour the monarch with 40 jockeys who have ridden for the owner-breeder donning the royal silks to form a guard of honour, while a number of her former racehorses will parade.

The Queen, 96, who has been facing ongoing mobility problems, pulled out of attending the service of thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral on Friday after experiencing discomfort following two balcony appearances and a beacon lighting on Thursday.

Nearly 50 members of the royal family including the Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined in honour of the absent head of state for the religious occasion.

The Duchess of Cambridge said later the Queen had enjoyed Thursday’s celebrations but the day had been “very tiring”.

Saturday is the first birthday of Harry and Meghan’s daughter Lilibet, who travelled with the Sussexes and older brother Archie for her first visit to the UK.

The Party at the Palace will be set on three stages in front of the Queen’s London residence.

Soul legend Ross will close the two-and-a-half hour show with her first UK live performance in 15 years.

Star including Sir David Attenborough, Emma Raducanu, David Beckham and Stephen Fry will also feature, as well as a specially recorded performance from Sir Elton John.

The evening will highlight global themes that have emerged or evolved during the the Queen’s reign including British and Commonwealth contributions in the fields of fashion, sport, the environment and pop music.

