Queen + Adam Lambert open Platinum Party with electric set of classic hits

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Queen + Adam Lambert open Platinum Party with electric set of classic hits

By Press Association
June 4 2022, 8.54pm Updated: June 4 2022, 9.04pm
Adam Lambert performing during the Platinum Party at the Palace staged in front of Buckingham Palace, London on day three of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II. (Victoria Jones/PA)
Adam Lambert performing during the Platinum Party at the Palace staged in front of Buckingham Palace, London on day three of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II. (Victoria Jones/PA)

Queen + Adam Lambert have delivered an electric opening to the BBC’s Platinum Party at the Palace concert with a selection of classic hit songs.

The act was introduced in a novel way as the Queen and Paddington bear initiated the beat of Queen’s We Will Rock You by tapping on China teacups during a special opening film.

American singer Lambert, 40, took to the stage dressed in a black and gold embellished coat to continue the beat alongside the Royal military band.

Platinum Jubilee
The Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, the Duke of Cambridge, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and wife Carrie Johnson attend the Platinum Party at the Palace (Jacob King/PA)

The rock band’s guitarist Brian May made another memorable entrance on stage by being raised from beneath the stage while shredding on his guitar.

May created a classic moment 20 years ago, during the 2002 Golden Jubilee celebrations, when he performed God Save The Queen on Buckingham Palace’s roof.

The rock group also performed Don’t Stop Me Now to a crowd of cheering fans as multi-coloured lights flashed across the stage.

Princess Charlotte and Prince George were also seen waving their Union Jack flags along to the song We Are The Champions as they sat in the Royal Box at the front in between their parents.

Platinum Jubilee
Jax Jones performs during the Platinum Party at the Palace staged in front of Buckingham Palace(Jacob King/PA)

They were followed by Jax Jones who opened his set with his song You Don’t Know Me while sitting in a bed, which he previously said was in tribute to people making music from their bedrooms.

Behind him was a mock-up English Heritage blue plaque on a screen which read: “Jax Jones Bedroom Producer SE23 lives here.”

He then introduced rapper Stefflon Don, singer Mabel and musician John Newman – who joined him for different songs

Elbow followed up with a performance of One Day Like This alongside the Citizens of the World Choir, before Ashley Banjo and his dance troupe Diversity took to the stage.

Platinum Jubilee
Diversity delivered an energetic routine to a number of British songs popular throughout the Queen’s reign.(Victoria Jones/PA)

They delivered an energetic routine to a number of British songs popular throughout the Queen’s reign.

Moving from the sixties to the songs of today, the group danced to The Beatles’ She Loves You, the Bee Gees’ Night Fever and David Bowie’s Let’s Dance.

They then danced to the Spice Girls’ Spice Up Your Life, One Direction’s What Makes You Beautiful and Stormzy’s Big For Your Boots.

Rapper and singer Craig David also performed his songs Ain’t Giving Up, Re-Rewind and Fill Me In – while rising star Mimi Webb sang her single House On Fire.

The concert, being held outside Buckingham Palace, will also feature performances from Duran Duran, Craig David, Alicia Keys and Sir Rod Stewart.

Platinum Party at the Palace is being broadcast on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and BBC Radio 2.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]