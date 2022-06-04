Sing-song for royals as George and Charlotte join flag-waving Windsors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sing-song for royals as George and Charlotte join flag-waving Windsors

By Press Association
June 4 2022, 9.56pm Updated: June 5 2022, 12.02am
Charlotte, with George, reacts during the concert (Henry Nicholls/AP/PA)
The royal family sang along, waved their arms and shared laughs as they enjoyed a night out at the Platinum Party at the Palace.

Princess Charlotte and Prince George sat in front row of the royal box between their parents, clapping along to Queen + Adam Lambert’s performance of Don’t Stop Me Now, as the youngsters stayed up late to make a surprise appearance.

The Cambridge family in the front row (Jacob King/PA)

The Windsors – as many as 40 of them out in force – joined in whole-heartedly with the chorus during Sir Rod Stewart’s rendition of the hit anthem Sweet Caroline as the words were projected onto the screen, with eight-year-old George belting out a “bom, bom, bom” perfectly in time.

The Duchess of Cornwall enthusiastically waved her union flag up high, as the Prince of Wales moved his decisively to the beat.

The scene in the packed royal box (Niklas Halle’n/PA)

Charlotte was at one point seen reading a programme and tapping her mother on the elbow, while at times Kate bopped up and down to the music.

The duchess burst out laughing when comedian Lee Mack tried to get the royal box to join in with his delivery of the late Queen frontman Freddie Mercury’s “Ay-Oh” chant.

The Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, the Duke of Cambridge, the Duchess of Cornwall, the Prince of Wales in the royal box (Niklas Halle’n/PA)

During Elbow’s appearance, Charlotte, in a sequinned red dress with matching red cardigan and with her hair down, peered forward to look at the stage.

Zara and Mike Tindall chatted with their heads close together during the show, as ex-rugby player Mike waved his union flag.

At one point George slumped down in his chair, leaning towards his father during the two-and-a-half hour run of performance, set on three stages in front of Buckingham Palace on the third day of the Jubilee bank holiday weekend.

Charles and sister Anne sharing a laugh (Niklas Halle’n/PA)

For Jason Donovan’s rendition of Any Dream Will Do from Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Camilla moved her arms up high from side to side, as Charles did too before pausing to adjust his illuminated wristband.

The Cambridges also waved their flags, with William singing along with the words: “May I return…to the beginning.”

Sam Ryder, in a sequined union flag jumpsuit, performed his Eurovision hit Space Man and impressed Anne, who clapped afterwards, while Charles appeared to enjoy Andrea Bocelli’s singing.

Also in the royal box were Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie, as well as Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer.

The Cambridge stand and sing for the national anthem (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The royals stood for the national anthem, having listened as Charles took to the stage, with Camilla at his side, to pay tribute to the Queen.

Late in the evening, Kate was seen whispering to her daughter, as Charlotte snuggled up to her mother.

The Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte (Jacob King/PA)

As the night progressed, the princess put on a red cape to keep her warm in the night air.

There was a patriotic display from the Cambridges, with Kate in white, Charlotte in red, and William and George in blue outfits.

Princess Beatrice, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank take their seats (Yui Mok/PA)

Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi were pictured waving to someone they recognised as they took their seats with Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank.

Others royals who turned out for the musical extravaganza included the Wessex family and a number of the Queen’s cousins – but the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were missing, spending the day – their daughter Lilibet’s first birthday – privately.

