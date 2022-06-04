Duran Duran pay homage to British fashion during Platinum Party performance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Duran Duran pay homage to British fashion during Platinum Party performance

By Press Association
June 4 2022, 10.18pm Updated: June 5 2022, 1.22am
Duran Duran and Nile Rodgers perform during the Platinum Party at the Palace staged in front of Buckingham Palace on day three of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations for the Queen (Jacob King/PA)
Duran Duran have given a colourful performance on stage at the BBC’s Platinum Party at the Palace concert as they paid homage to British fashion.

As the new wave band performed their hit song Girls On Film, a catwalk of models paraded down a walkway in extravagant outfits.

The segment opened with a projection onto Buckingham Palace of the Queen, showcasing her style over her 70-year reign.

Inspiration from traditional monarch style could be seen in the outfits, including crowns and trains galore.

The outfits also included a nod towards the corseted structured dresses of days gone by, revamped with loud colours and floral prints.

Regal-style dresses with volume in vibrant colours of hot pink and electric yellow also featured.

The band was also joined by Nile Rodgers on guitar and rapper Ms Banks to perform their classic song Notorious.

Platinum Jubilee
Models on stage as Duran Duran sing Girls on Film during the Platinum Party at the Palace (Jacob King/PA)

The Duchess of Cambridge could be seen swaying side-to-side as Duran Duran performed.

Speaking backstage, the band’s lead singer Nick Rhodes told the PA news agency it was a “great honour” to be invited to play at the special Jubilee concert.

He added: “We’ve all grown up with the Queen in our lives since we were born and so she seems like a character in Britain that we all know a little bit.

“And I do think it is the most extraordinary achievement. Her dedication to the nation has been like no other and for 70 years, it’s breathtaking. So to be a little part of that is very special.”

The band were followed by singer Alicia Keys who performed her song Superwoman, which the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall were seen applauding to.

Keys then sang her song Girl On Fire and a transition of the City Of Gods before Empire State Of Mind.

Platinum Party at the Palace is being broadcast on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and BBC Radio 2.

