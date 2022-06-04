Diana Ross closes Platinum Party urging crowd to thank the Queen for her service

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Diana Ross closes Platinum Party urging crowd to thank the Queen for her service

By Press Association
June 4 2022, 11.28pm Updated: June 5 2022, 1.24am
Diana Ross has closed out the BBC’s Platinum Party at the Palace concert by urging the crowd of spectators to thank the Queen for her service (Jacob King/PA)
Diana Ross has closed out the BBC’s Platinum Party at the Palace concert by urging the crowd of spectators to thank the Queen for her service (Jacob King/PA)

Diana Ross has closed out the BBC’s Platinum Party at the Palace concert by urging the crowd of spectators to thank the Queen for her service.

Introduced by comedian Lee Mack, the 78-year-old soul singer took to the stage dressed in a white and black tiered voluminous dress with silver jewellery.

She delivered a selection of her hit songs, opening with Chain Reaction as an image of a disco ball was projected onto Buckingham Palace.

The singer followed the performance by delivering a message for the Queen, saying: “Hello, from all the people here tonight, and millions watching around the world, we have one simple message to you: Thank you.”

She then sang her song Thank You as projections of the words ‘Thank You’ and ‘Love’ flashed onto the Palace behind her.

Ross closed the set with No Mountain High Enough while accompanied by a choir and orchestra.

The projection was changed to that of a Union Jack during the song as the Prince of Wales was seen clapping while the Duchess of Cornwall waved a flag.

At the end of the song, she said: “I am in admiration of you, Your Majesty.

Platinum Jubilee
Diana Ross thanked the Queen for her service at the end of her performance (Jacob King/PA)

“I am so proud and pleased to be here to share this evening with you, and I know you all feel the same”.

She closed the show by urging everyone in the crowd to shout “thank you” to the Queen, which was followed by rounds of applause.

The special jubilee event, which was held outside Buckingham Palace, also featured a star-studded line-up with performances from Duran Duran, Craig David, Alicia Keys and Sir Rod Stewart among others.

Queen + Adam Lambert opened the concert with a selection of their classic hit songs including We Will Rock You, Don’t Stop Me Now and We Are The Champions.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]