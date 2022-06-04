Queen reveals marmalade sandwiches in handbag to Paddington in comic sketch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Queen reveals marmalade sandwiches in handbag to Paddington in comic sketch

By Press Association
June 4 2022, 11.38pm
The Queen and Paddington bear (Buckingham Palace/ Studio Canal/BBC Studios/Heyday Films/PA)
The Queen and Paddington bear (Buckingham Palace/ Studio Canal/BBC Studios/Heyday Films/PA)

The Queen has delighted millions of viewers by appearing in a surprise comic sketch with Paddington Bear, revealing she loves marmalade sandwiches, and keeps an emergency stash in her famous handbag.

The monarch and the famous bear – both much-loved British institutions – met for a chaotic cream tea at Buckingham Palace in a special, secretly-pre-recorded sequence played at the start of the televised BBC’s Platinum Party at the Palace.

The duffle-coat wearing bear told the Queen how he ensured he always had his favourite treat on him just in case, lifting up his red hat to reveal his snack.

Platinum Jubilee
The Queen showing her marmalade sandwiches to Paddington (Victoria Jones/PA)

The Queen responded by saying: “So do I,” before opening her bag and declaring: “I keep mine in here”, before showing her very own ready-made supply of the bread and orange preserve staple, adding: “For later.”

Paddington caused raised eyebrows from a Palace footman by gulping down his tea from the spout of the teapot, and leaving none left for the amused Queen, who declared: “Never mind.”

The accident-prone bear was shown causing mayhem by accidentally spraying a splodge of cream from a chocolate eclair onto the footman’s face.

Platinum Jubilee
The monarch with the digitally animated character (Victoria Jones/PA)

The bear, from deepest darkest Peru, congratulated the Queen on her reign of 70 years, saying: “Happy Jubilee Ma’am. And thank you. For everything.”

The modest Queen replied: “That’s very kind.”

The unlikely duo then tapped out the beat of the We Will Rock You anthem together on china teacups using silver spoons as a unique way of getting the concert under way.

With the two-and-a-half-minute film played at the start of the televised BBC’s Platinum Party at the Palace, the novel duet tapped out the rhythm for opening act Queen + Adam Lambert – who joined in on the main stage.

Platinum Jubilee
Queen + Adam Lambert at the Platinum Party at the Palace (Yui Mok/PA)

It brought back memories of the Queen’s James Bond skit for the London 2012 Olympic opening ceremony, when the monarch met 007, played by Daniel Craig, and then appeared to parachute into the stadium, with the help of a body double.

Paddington and the Queen were pictured sat opposite each other in ornate chairs at a table, laid for afternoon tea, covered with a white linen cloth in an opulent room.

Buckingham Palace said the Queen felt the opportunity to invite Paddington to tea was “too fun to miss”.

The Palace said: “Her Majesty is well known for her sense of humour, so it should be no surprise that she decided to take part in tonight’s sketch.

“There was an interest in the filming and animation process and the opportunity to invite a famous bear to tea was just too much fun to miss.

“While The Queen may not be attending the concert in person, she was very keen that people understood how much it meant to her and that all those watching had a great time.”

ROYAL Children
Noddy and Paddington Bear walk past a sentry at the front of Buckingham Palace in 2006 (Matthew Fearn/PA)

The film was kept under wraps for several months by Buckingham Palace, BBC Studios and Heyday Films/StudioCanal.

Actor Ben Whishaw voiced Paddington, just as he did in the hit movie versions of the children’s story.

Those involved in the film, which was actually shot at Windsor Castle, praised the Queen’s wit and warmth during the process, saying she shone and put them all at ease.

Rosie Alison of Heyday Films said: “Filming Her Majesty’s tea party with Paddington Bear was such an emotional day for the entire crew.

“All of us were in awe of the Queen’s wit, warmth and radiant aura as she patiently engaged with a polite, clumsy but very well-intentioned bear.

“Of course, she shone, and put Paddington (and all of us) at ease. Capturing this lovely encounter was an absolute joy and unique privilege for the whole team.”

Platinum Jubilee
A drone display above the Platinum Party at the Palace as Nicola Roberts, Mica Paris and Ruby Turner perform in front of Buckingham Palace (Jacob King/PA)

Paddington, created by late British author Michael Bond, and the Queen share something in common – they both have two birthdays.

When Paddington was adopted by the Brown family, they agreed that bears, “just like the Queen”, have two birthdays every year.

The Queen’s actual birthday is on April 21, but she has an official one each year in June. Paddington’s birthdays are on June 25 and December 25.

He has visited the Queen before – with a costumed Paddington going to Buckingham Palace in 2006 for a children’s party filled with storybook characters as part of the monarch’s 80th birthday celebrations.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier