Home Lifestyle

Dame Prue Leith laughs off car breaking down at Platinum Jubilee Pageant

By Press Association
June 5 2022, 6.06pm
Dame Prue Leith at the Platinum Jubilee (Yui Mok/PA)
Dame Prue Leith at the Platinum Jubilee (Yui Mok/PA)

A vehicle carrying television presenter Dame Prue Leith broke down at the Platinum Jubilee Pageant.

The Great British Bake Off star had been among the ‘Dame’ section of the event, and was driven down the Mall in an open-topped vintage car alongside Joan Collins and Arlene Phillips.

However, after the old Jaguar appeared to break down, four men in fluorescent jackets began pushing it down the road.

Dame Prue, 82, laughed off the incident and began waving enthusiastically to the crowd as the vehicle continued towards Buckingham Palace.

Clare Balding, who was covering the event on the BBC, said: “Prue Leith needing a push in her Jag!

“See, this is part of a live pageant, these things happen.

“Not sure whether it’s a fuel issue – it might be.

“That’s going to be hard work, you know!”

Due to the scale of the event, it was not possible to have a rehearsal of the pageant.

Twiggy, real name Dame Lesley Lawson, and Dame Prue Leith were also driven down the road in open-topped vintage cars.

Dame Prue had said on Twitter before the event: “Today, a record breaking 15 million people are expected to celebrate together.

“Let’s give a great big thank you to everyone from neighbours and community volunteers to the Queen.”

