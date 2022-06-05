BGT judges offer supportive words after act gets emotional during final routine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
BGT judges offer supportive words after act gets emotional during final routine

By Press Association
June 5 2022, 8.54pm
Britain’s Got Talent (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Britain’s Got Talent (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Britain’s Got Talent judges offered words of support after the rapper from Flintz & T4ylor got emotional and lost his lyrics momentarily during the live final.

The 22-year-old rapper from Croydon was delivering a moving original song about the duo’s journey of connecting with his partner on social media and getting to the final of the ITV talent competition when he briefly went off track.

Alesha Dixon, who awarded the act her golden buzzer during the audition round, said: “Artist to artist, it doesn’t matter what anyone tells you tonight you’re going to feel bad and I know what that feels like. You’re going to come offstage and you’re going to beat yourself up about it.”

She added: “But let me tell you something, what you guys have achieved together on this show far outweighs any teeny, tiny mistake that you just made up there.

“You are going to inspire so many other kids to get out and do what they want and fight because this music industry is hard. And I’m telling you now, boys, this is just the beginning. So please try and be proud.”

The rapper and pianist duo were among the first acts to take to the stage during the show’s live final.

Ventriloquist Jamie Leahey and his puppet Chuck the chicken opened the show with a routine which left the audience in fits of laughter.

The 13-year-old from St Helens, Merseyside, poked fun at Simon Cowell during the performance, with the chicken joking the judge might eat him for Sunday lunch.

Leahey and his puppet, dressed in Union Jack bow ties and braces, also had a Who Wants To Be A Millionaire style segment followed by their own song to thank the crowd for getting them to the final.

Amanda Holden said the routine reduced her to tears as she described the performance as “flawless”.

Amber and The Dancing Collies also made a strong comeback after they were chosen by the judges to return as the “wildcard act” out of all the third place acts who did not make it from the semi-finals.

The 25-year-old and her canine sidekick Nymeria, from the Netherlands, delivered a Grease-themed routine which only featured one dog this time after Cowell said that their semi-final performance with two dogs was too much.

Following the performance, Cowell said he got an “earful” from his son Eric that the dog act did not get voted through originally, adding his congratulations for their quick turnaround.

Next up was 5 Star Boys who delivered an emotional contemporary dance routine to David Bowie’s Heroes.

The group of boys, aged between 10 and 12 from across the UK, performed synchronised backflips, splits and leaps as smoke pooled across the stage and glitter rained down.

Seeing some of the boys getting emotional after the routine, David Walliams said: “I hope they are happy tears because that could not have gone any better.”

He added that they brought something “emotional” and “magical” to the show, noting he thinks they are the ones to watch.

While seven-year-old Aneeshwar Kunchala, from Warrington, continued his passionate message to protect the environment with another inspiring poem.

He got momentarily nervous at the beginning. but he carried on confidently after cheers of support from the audience.

Following the performance, Cowell said: “I think you are a very special young man. Every time you tell us one of your poems I am transfixed”, adding that he feels the schoolboy should get his own show.

The winner will scoop a £250,000 prize, as well as a spot on the bill at the Royal Variety Performance.

The Britain’s Got Talent final continues on ITV.

