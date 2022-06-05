Antony Gormley ‘a proud British citizen’ despite German passport application

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Antony Gormley ‘a proud British citizen’ despite German passport application

By Press Association
June 5 2022, 11.32pm
Sir Antony Gormley (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Sir Antony Gormley (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Sir Antony Gormley has said he “remains a proud British citizen” but is keen to retain his links with Europe following reports that he has applied for a German passport due to Brexit.

The 71-year-old sculptor, who is famed for creating the Angel of the North, is reported to have described Britain’s departure from Europe as a “tragedy” at a recent exhibition of his work at the Museum Voorlinden in the Netherlands.

In a statement to clarify his German passport application, Gormley explained he is entitled to dual nationality as he has a German mother, adding that he is not giving up his British citizenship.

Manchester Arena incident
(Owen Humphreys/PA)

The statement said: “Antony Gormley holds dual nationality as a result of having a German mother.

“Without giving up his British nationality, he has decided to apply for a German passport which he will hold alongside his British one.

“He remains a proud British citizen and is grateful for the extraordinary support he has received from so many people and institutions across the UK but he is also keen to retain his links with and continue to show his work in Europe.”

The British sculptor was reported to have said at the exhibition in the Netherlands: “I’m embarrassed about Brexit, it’s a practical disaster, a betrayal of my parents’ and grandparents’ sacrifice to make a Europe that was not going to be divided again. It’s a tragedy.”

The Turner Prize winner has been openly critical in the past about the UK leaving the European Union.

