Natalie Anderson renewed vows at ceremony so secret her husband was unaware

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Natalie Anderson renewed vows at ceremony so secret her husband was unaware

By Press Association
June 6 2022, 12.02am
Natalie Anderson renewed vows at ceremony so secret her husband did not know (Ian West/PA)
Natalie Anderson renewed vows at ceremony so secret her husband did not know (Ian West/PA)

Actress Natalie Anderson says she staged a surprise ceremony to renew her wedding vows that was so secret even her husband James Shepherd did not know what was happening.

The Emmerdale and Hollyoaks star, 40, said the occasion, which took place days before their wedding anniversary, was “all I dreamt it would be”.

She told Hello! magazine she had hatched the plan with her nine-year-old son Freddie, who had delivered his father a special letter, like a scene from a romantic film.

TRIC Awards 2020 – London
The Emmerdale and Hollyoaks star, 40, said the occasion was ‘all I dreamt it would be’ (Ian West/PA)

The letter invited Shepherd, 50, to join Anderson at the ceremony to re-promise themselves to each other, and read: “I love you and if you’d like to do the same, please meet me at the beach…”

“How James didn’t know is beyond me,” Anderson told Hello!.

“It was so magical and so intimate with it just being the three of us.

“It was absolutely perfect and all I dreamt it would be.”

The ceremony took place on May 28, just days before the couple’s anniversary on June 6.

The actress wore a gown by Dutch bridal designer Modeca.

The actress will soon make her cinema debut with Liam Neeson (Hello!/PA)

“I knew I wanted something that was simple, that I could wear without shoes, that was beachy with a lovely silhouette and just different to my wedding dress,” she said.

She revealed she still has the Pronovias silk and Swarovski-beaded and lace dress with 8ft cathedral train that she wore 14 years ago for their wedding in North Yorkshire.

As well as parts on the long-running soaps, Anderson is due to make her big-screen debut alongside Liam Neeson in action-thriller Memory.

The full interview can be read in the next issue of the magazine.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier