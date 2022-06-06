Daniel Radcliffe thanks parents for giving him ‘naturally evil’ British accent

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Daniel Radcliffe thanks parents for giving him ‘naturally evil’ British accent

By Press Association
June 6 2022, 4.02am
Daniel Radcliffe thanks parents for giving him ‘naturally evil’ British accent (Ian West/PA)
Daniel Radcliffe thanked his parents for having “the foresight all those years ago” to make him British so he could develop a “naturally evil” accent.

The Harry Potter star won the prize for best villain at the MTV Movie and TV Awards for his performance alongside Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum in The Lost City.

He fended off competition including Colin Farrell and Willem Dafoe to scoop the award.

Radcliffe said receiving the accolade was “genuinely really, really cool” and thanked his co-stars and production team in a short virtual acceptance speech.

“If I’m being honest the thing that makes my job easiest is just being English,” he said.

“This is the universally recognised accent of pure evil… a voice that would kick a puppy, or not give Oliver Twist more food.

The Lost City UK premiere – London
The Harry Potter star won the prize for best villain at the MTV Movie and TV Awards for his performance alongside Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum in The Lost City (Ian West/PA)

“So I really should thank my parents the most for having the foresight all those years ago to have me be British so I could grow up to sound naturally evil and one day claim this award.

“So thank you, mum and dad.”

Radcliffe also explained that his “new haircut” and shaved eyebrow were not “personal aesthetic” choices, but for work.

