Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield praise Queen’s Paddington Bear sketch

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield have praised the Queen for her heart-warming sketch with Paddington Bear which aired during the weekend’s Platinum Party at the Palace.

The monarch and the beloved bear delighted viewers with a surprise sketch during which they bonded over marmalade sandwiches and then tapped out the beat of We Will Rock You on china teacups with silver spoons to kick off the star-studded concert.

Their novel duet, played at the start of the televised BBC event, was followed by opening act Queen + Adam Lambert, who joined in on the main stage with the famous song.

What a coincidence, it's marmalade sandwiches and tea all round. 🫖 Have you seen Her Majesty and Paddington's tea party? pic.twitter.com/YyglE2Amnz — This Morning (@thismorning) June 6, 2022

The This Morning presenting duo also tapped out the famous beat on teacups as the ITV show started, with Willoughby saying: “I’m never going to be able to have a cup of tea without doing that ever again!”

She added that the Paddington sketch was “unbelievably brilliant. I could watch it a thousand times”.

For the London 2012 Olympic opening ceremony, the Queen paired up actor Daniel Craig for a James Bond-themed skit.

But Schofield said on Monday morning: “I think it was better than James Bond”.

On Sunday, Willoughby was among the celebrities who formed part of the Platinum Jubilee Pageant to celebrate the monarch’s 70-year reign.

A host of famous faces, including models Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell, appeared as part of the street parade in decorated, open-top, double-decker buses each themed to a decade.

Willoughby, who was on a bus alongside Rylan Clark, Nicole Scherzinger and Coronation Street’s Antony Cotton, said: “The bus was amazing.

Holly Willoughby, Rylan Clark, Nicole Scherzinger and Rosie Jones during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant in front of Buckingham Palace, London, on day four of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations (Yui Mok/PA)

“It was like you couldn’t believe what you were seeing, just so many people, so much love and affection, it was just magical, and every corner, every bend, there was people there and then the Royal family being there and then Ed Sheeran performing on stage”.

Dame Joan Collins and Dame Arlene Phillips featured in the ‘Dame’ section of the parade in an open car procession, alongside Twiggy, real name Dame Lesley Lawson, and Dame Prue Leith.

Great British Bake Off star Dame Prue experienced car trouble during the parade and needed a push by four men in fluorescent jackets.

But Willoughby said of the moment the Queen appeared on the balcony: “Nobody knew, obviously you don’t know, you hope, you think maybe you might get to see something.

“And then suddenly you heard this roar and we turned around and there was the family on the balcony. And it was, you just felt like you were part of, you were seeing a piece of history… amazing.

“I’m overwhelmed, I still can’t quite believe it”.

Looking at footage of herself alongside Rylan Clark in the crowd from the day, Willoughby quipped to Schofield that it “felt like competition winners, it was amazing”.

The duo also took out marmalade sandwiches on This Morning as a nod to the pre-recorded comedy sketch with Paddington Bear.

At the end of the four days of royal festivities, all in tribute to the Queen and her 70-year reign, the monarch shared a message of thanks, writing: “I have been inspired by the kindness, joy and kinship that has been so evident in recent days, and I hope this renewed sense of togetherness will be felt for many years to come.

“I thank you most sincerely for your good wishes and for the part you have all played in these happy celebrations.”