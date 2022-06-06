Johnny Depp leaves ‘large tip’ after booking out Birmingham curry house

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Johnny Depp leaves ‘large tip’ after booking out Birmingham curry house

By Press Association
June 6 2022, 3.02pm
Johnny Depp (third left), with Jeff Beck (right) and members of staff at Birmingham curry house Varanasi. (Mo Hussain/Varanasi)
Hollywood actor Johnny Depp left a “large tip” after booking out a Birmingham curry house as he continues a series of surprise appearances alongside Jeff Beck.

The 58-year-old dined out at Varanasi in the city’s Broad Street but he has also been seen in Manchester, Newcastle and Sheffield in recent weeks.

The appearances follow the Pirates of the Caribbean actor’s defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard which came to a close in the United States last week.

Johnny Depp Varanasi
A jury found Ms Heard’s 2018 article in the Washington Post about her experiences as a survivor of domestic abuse to be defamatory and awarded $10.35million (£8.2 million) in damages to Mr Depp.

Ms Heard won on one count of her counter-suit, successfully arguing Depp’s press agent defamed her by claiming her allegations were “an abuse hoax” aimed at capitalising on the #MeToo movement.

The jury awarded her $2 million (£1.5 million) in damages.

The actor was not in court for the jury findings on Wednesday, and has instead been touring with musician Jeff Beck appearing at a host of UK dates.

Mr Beck is playing a concert at Symphony Hall in Birmingham on Monday night – and it is widely thought the Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas star will once again be appearing on stage.

Mo Hussain, operations director at Varanasi, told the PA news agency Depp’s security team had called to ask if they could take a look around the venue on Sunday afternoon, before booking the entire 300-cover restaurant out that evening.

Mr Depp and Mr Beck then arrived with about two dozen members of their tour crew, from 7.30pm, enjoying a three-course dinner of chicken tikka shashlik, vegetable samosas and a king prawn starter.

Mr Hussain said once Mr Depp had finished he spent time “hugging, kissing and having photos taken” with members of staff, and friends and family members of the restaurant bosses.

“He was very humble, and he stayed to talk and greet everyone,” added Mr Hussain.

“He met my three daughters and they made him give them a few one-liners from his movies.

Jeff Beck and Johnny Depp
“He did ‘you’re weird’ from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.”

Mr Hussain added: “He was really good with the children, but there was about 60 of us there and he didn’t leave one person without hugging or kissing them, or shaking their hands.

“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime moment, really.

“Some of the staff were asking about the recent court case, but he was just smiling – it was a smile of relief.”

Mr Hussain said: “They spent a lot of money, it’s a big venue to hire out, but they never even looked at the bill.

“He gave a large tip.”

