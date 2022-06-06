Brian May and Roger Taylor reveal ‘beautiful’ lost Queen song is to be released

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Brian May and Roger Taylor reveal ‘beautiful’ lost Queen song is to be released

By Press Association
June 6 2022, 4.24pm Updated: June 6 2022, 6.26pm
Brian May, Roger Taylor, Freddie Mercury and John Deacon in London in 1977 (PA)
Brian May, Roger Taylor, Freddie Mercury and John Deacon in London in 1977 (PA)

Queen’s Brian May and Roger Taylor have revealed that a lost song, Face It Alone, featuring Freddie Mercury, will be released in September.

Along with Mercury, May, 74, and Taylor, 72, founded the British rock band, best known for hits including Bohemian Rhapsody and We Will Rock You, in 1970.

Speaking to Zoe Ball on Radio 2, Queen’s drummer Taylor said: “We did find a little gem from Freddie, that we’d kind of forgotten about.”

Live Aid Concert – Wembley Stadium
The lost track features Queen’s late frontman Freddie Mercury (PA)

He added: “It’s wonderful. Actually, it was real discovery. It’s from the Miracle sessions (in the late 1980s), and I think it’s going to be out in September.”

Mercury died from Aids-related complications in 1991 at the age of 45.

Speaking about how Face It Alone was discovered, guitarist May said: “It was kind of hiding in plain sight.

“We looked at it many times and thought, ‘oh no, we can’t really rescue that’.

“But in fact, we went in there again and our wonderful engineering team went, ‘OK, we can do this and this’. It’s like kind of stitching bits together.”

He added: “But it’s beautiful. It’s touching.”

Taylor went on to describe the upcoming release as “a very passionate piece”.

May and Taylor performed as part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations at Buckingham Palace on Sunday during the Platinum Jubilee Party At The Palace.

Along with Adam Lambert, the band’s long-term stand in for Mercury, Queen performed a number of their biggest hits including We Will Rock You and Don’t Stop Me Now.

Queen and Lambert, 40, are also currently on a European tour.

