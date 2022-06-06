Kate Bush pleased song used in Stranger Things has been ‘warmly received’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

British singer-songwriter Kate Bush has revealed she is pleased at the reception her song Running Up That Hill has received after it was featured in the fourth series of Stranger Things.

Originally released in 1985, Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God) has had a resurgence in popularity after it was played in episode one and four of the Netflix hit’s most recent series.

In the show, Max Mayfield, played by Sadie Sink, is heard listening to the song on her Walkman.

Bush, 63, has said she is pleased the song was a “positive totem” for Max’s character.

In a statement, Bush said: “When the first series came out, friends kept asking us if we’d seen Stranger Things, so we checked it out and really loved it.

“We’ve watched every series since then, as a family. When they approached us to use Running Up That Hill, you could tell that a lot of care had gone into how it was used in the context of the story and I really liked the fact that the song was a positive totem for the character, Max.

“I’m really impressed by this latest series. It’s an epic piece of work – the shows are extremely well put together with great characters and fantastic SFX.

“It’s very touching that the song has been so warmly received, especially as it’s being driven by the young fans who love the shows.

“I’m really happy that the Duffer Brothers are getting such positive feedback for their latest creation. They deserve it.”

Millie Bobby Brown and Sadie Sink as El and Max in Stranger Things (Netflix)

After its initial release as the lead single on Bush’s fifth studio album, Running Up That Hill reached number three on the official UK charts.

Since featuring in Stranger Things the song has re-entered the Official Chart Company UK singles charts and currently sits at number six.

The track has also found its way back onto the charts in New Zealand and Australia.

Stranger Things series four was released on Netflix on May 27.