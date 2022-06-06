Former ITN editor Sir David Nicholas dies aged 92

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lifestyle

Former ITN editor Sir David Nicholas dies aged 92

By Press Association
June 6 2022, 8.00pm Updated: June 6 2022, 11.22pm
Former ITN CEO Sir David Nicholas has died aged 92 (Edmond Terakopian/ITN/PA)
Former ITN CEO Sir David Nicholas has died aged 92 (Edmond Terakopian/ITN/PA)

Former editor-in-chief of ITN Sir David Nicholas has died at the age of 92.

Sir David joined ITN in 1960 and spent almost 32 years at the television production company, eventually becoming the editor-in-chief and later its chief executive.

In a post paying tribute to Sir David, his former employer described him as “one of the great TV innovators”.

On Twitter, ITN wrote: “We are deeply saddened at the death of former ITN Editor-in-Chief, Sir David Nicholas.

“A hugely important figure in our history & one of the great TV innovators, his pioneering techniques continue to influence broadcast news today.

“Our sincere condolences to Sir David’s family.”

Sir David was the producer of the first News at Ten and organised coverage of seminal moments in history, including that of the Apollo moon landings, the Falklands War and war in Afghanistan, as well as both UK and US elections.

In a statement, his son James and daughter Helen said: “Our father led a very long and full life. It is has been very comforting to receive so many heart felt messages of condolence and it is wonderful to know how highly respected he was by his many TV news colleagues and friends.

“He was a proud father, grandfather and was shortly to be a great-grandfather. He will be missed.”

In August 1952, Sir David married his childhood sweetheart Juliet, who he met at the age of eight at a birthday party.

Juliet died in January 2013.

Sir David was made a CBE in 1982, and was later knighted in the 1989 Queen’s Birthday Honours List.

He retired from his role of chairman at ITN in 1991.

Sir David leaves two children, Helen and James, and grandchildren Matthew, Olivia and Alexander.

