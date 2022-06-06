First day of Netflix Geeked Week gives fans a glimpse of new series Wednesday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
First day of Netflix Geeked Week gives fans a glimpse of new series Wednesday

By Press Association
June 7 2022, 12.02am
First day of Netflix Geeked Week gives fans a glimpse of new series Wednesday (Matthias Clamer/Netflix/PA)
Audiences were treated to glimpses of highly anticipated new series on the first day of Netflix’s second Geeked Week.

Fans were shown previews of Wednesday and The Sandman, as well as returning favourite Fate: The Wynx Saga, and bloopers from Vikings: Valhalla.

The free five-day event brings fans exclusive news, trailers, celebrity appearances and covers everything from films to TV and games.

Each day carries a designated theme – Monday’s was series, Tuesday is film, Wednesday is animation and Friday is Games.

Thursday will be entirely dedicated to hit show Stranger Things, series four of which has recently been released.

Opening day included a preview of a new supernatural detective show Wednesday, starring Jenna Ortega, which is coming later in 2022.

The series follows 16-year-old Wednesday Addams’ years as a student at Nevermore Academy.

Season One will follow Wednesday as she attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorised the local town, and solve the murder mystery that her parents were embroiled in 25 years ago – all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.

Also on Monday’s roster was dark fantasy drama The Sandman (Netflix/AP)

Also on the roster of upcoming shows is dark fantasy drama The Sandman, a series following the people and places affected by Morpheus, the Dream King, as he mends the mistakes he has made during his vast existence.

Monday’s line-up featured a panel with the cast and producers of the show, which premieres on August 5 this year, and who shared an exclusive teaser trailer for the show,

Fans of fantasy series Fate, a coming-of-age journey of five fairies, were also given a first look at the second series, which is due to return in the autumn.

To round out the day, audiences also enjoyed some bloopers from season one of the popular historical drama Vikings, starring Bradley Freegard, Johannes Haukur Johannesson, Caroline Henderson, Laura Berlin, and David Oakes.

Netlfix’s Geeked Week runs from June 6 to June 10 and is available to stream for free across all major platforms including YouTube, Twitter, TikTok, Twitch and Facebook.

