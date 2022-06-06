Filming under way in Guadeloupe for Death in Paradise Christmas special

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Filming under way in Guadeloupe for Death in Paradise Christmas special

By Press Association
June 7 2022, 12.02am
Production is underway on the second Death in Paradise Christmas special (Denis Guyenon/BBC/PA)
Production is underway on the second Death in Paradise Christmas special (Denis Guyenon/BBC/PA)

Production has begun on the fictional island of Saint Marie for the second Death in Paradise Christmas special and the show’s 12th series.

The BBC One Caribbean crime drama ended with a bombshell after Commissioner Selwyn, played by Don Warrington, was informed that he shared an adult daughter with his former lover Maggie Harper, played by Orla Brady.

For the feature-length Christmas special episode, the series’ crime-solving stars, including Warrington, Ralf Little, Elizabeth Bourgine, Tahj Miles, Shantol Jackson and Ginny Holder will return to attempt to get to the bottom of another dramatic case.

Ralf Little on Death In Paradise role
Ralf Little will reprise his role as DI Neville Parker (Philip Volkers/BBC/PA)

Death in Paradise’s first ever Christmas special aired in 2021 and achieved an audience of more than 8.8 million.

Filmed on the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe, the second Death in Paradise Christmas episode will continue to offer the show’s mix of escapism, compelling whodunnits and ample plot twists.

Once the filming for the Christmas special is completed, the cast will continue to film series 12.

Speaking about the festive episode, the show’s executive producer Tim Key said: “We had been wanting to do a Death in Paradise Christmas special for years and so to be starting production on our second one this year is brilliant.

“We’ve got a fantastic story which comes loaded with all the mystery, intrigue and surprise that our fans love to see.”

Death in Paradise first aired on BBC One in 2011 and has since been licensed to more than 230 territories.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier