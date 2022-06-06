Shortlist revealed for £10,000 Desmond Elliott Prize

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Shortlist revealed for £10,000 Desmond Elliott Prize

By Press Association
June 7 2022, 12.50am
Novels by Luke Cassidy, Tice Cin and Maddie Mortimer have been shortlisted for the Desmond Elliott Prize (Ryan Phillips/PA)
Novels by Luke Cassidy, Tice Cin and Maddie Mortimer have been shortlisted for the Desmond Elliott Prize.

Novels by Luke Cassidy, Tice Cin and Maddie Mortimer have been shortlisted for the Desmond Elliott Prize.

Named after the literary agent and publisher Desmond Elliott, the annual award goes to a first novel written in English and published in the UK.

Cassidy’s Iron Annie, Keeping the House by Cin and Mortimer’s Maps of Our Spectacular Bodies are the three books in the running for the £10,000 prize.

“All three titles on the shortlist feature female protagonists who have been dealt a difficult hand, from heartbreak to economic deprivation to a devastating medical diagnosis,” a statement from the organisers of the prize said.

Derek Owusu, who won the prize in 2020, is chair of this year’s judging panel, which also features award-winning journalist and author Symeon Brown and Cheltenham Literature Festival’s programme and commissioning manager, Lyndsey Fineran.

Owusu said: “This was a difficult shortlist to pull together as there were so many incredible books to choose from, but the three that we have chosen we feel best reflect the spirit of the Desmond Elliott Prize.

“Each book is inventive, transportive and possesses the ability to elicit that feeling of awe that every reader recognises when they’re reading a profound piece of literature.”

Hay Festival 2015 – Hay-On-Wye
Last year’s prize was won by AK Blakemore’s novel The Manningtree Witches (Ryan Phillips/PA)

Iron Annie tells the tragic yet hopeful story of Aoife, a woman who knows almost everyone in Dundalk’s underworld.

“Luke Cassidy takes us on a road trip through the gritty underworld and complicated elements of friendship, love and society,” said Owusu.

“With a language all his own, Cassidy has produced an incredible debut, filled with energy, oddball characters and a lot of compassion.”

Spanning three generations, Keeping the House offers a fresh take on the machinery of the North London heroin trade, lifting the lid on a covert world thriving just beneath notice.

Maps of Our Spectacular Bodies follows the story of Lia, after a sudden diagnosis upends her world, causing the boundaries between her past and her present to begin to collapse.

The winner of the award will be revealed on July 1.

Last year’s prize was won by AK Blakemore’s novel The Manningtree Witches.

