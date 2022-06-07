Jazz flute featured on TV’s Mr Benn and The Beatles’ Penny Lane auctioned

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Jazz flute featured on TV’s Mr Benn and The Beatles’ Penny Lane auctioned

By Press Association
June 7 2022, 9.26am Updated: June 7 2022, 9.42am
The moon rises behind a statue of the Beatles on Penny Lane in Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)
The moon rises behind a statue of the Beatles on Penny Lane in Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

Britain’s pre-eminent jazz flute player, who was best known for playing on The Beatles track Penny Lane and on the children’s TV programme Mr Benn, will have his collection of instruments sold at auction this month.

Ray Swinfield, who died in October 2019 age 79, played with a host of music stars including Frank Sinatra, Nat King Cole, Tom Jones, Dusty Springfield and Liza Minelli.

He provided the flute on The Beatles’ classic 1967 hit single Penny Lane.

Many will know his work from repeats of the much-loved 1970s BBC children’s television programme Mr Benn, which featured his playing in each of the 13 episodes, including its famous theme tune.

Swinfield’s Gemeinhardt piccolo flute, which can be heard in Mr Benn and Penny Lane, is just one of 48 flutes and woodwind instruments owned by the late musician that will go under the hammer at specialist auctioneers Gardiner Houlgate in Wiltshire.

The sale, on behalf of Swinfield’s wife Lindy Swinfield, will include a range of flutes, saxophones, clarinets, instrument mouthpieces and musical scores from her husband’s 50-year career.

The Gemeinhardt piccolo flute is expected to fetch between £300 and £400, and a solid silver Haynes flute, also heard on Penny Lane, could reach between £1,800 and £2,500.

The Beatles
The Beatles in 1967 (PA)

A rare silver Brannen-Cooper flute is expected to bring in between £4,000 and £6,000.

The entire collection is valued at £31,000.

Auctioneer Jamie South said: “While never a household name, most people will almost certainly have heard Ray’s music on television, film scores, pop singles and with the jazz greats.

“He was a musician’s musician.”

Born in Australia, Ray Swinfield moved to the UK in 1964 aged 25 and went on to perform and record in the country for 44 years.

He accompanied Ella Fitzgerald, Sarah Vaughan and Tony Bennett, played with jazz orchestras including Count Basie’s, worked as a studio musician and appeared on stage with his own band as well as accompanying other performers.

He worked on dozen of television shows including Strictly Come Dancing, and as part of the orchestra for Top of the Pops.

Swinfield was forced to give up playing in 2008, six years after being diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease. His final television performance was on the BBC1 chat show, Parkinson.

The auction will take place at Gardiner Houlgate on Friday June 17, and the collection will be available for viewing from June 13 to 16.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]