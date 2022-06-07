Edmund de Waal: People need to connect with their hands and to make things

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

Edmund de Waal: People need to connect with their hands and to make things

By Press Association
June 7 2022, 3.18pm
Edmund de Waal was made a CBE during an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Edmund de Waal was made a CBE during an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Making things is a positive move that can help people’s mental health and children should be encouraged to do more of it, artist and writer Edmund de Waal has said.

The 57-year-old, a potter for more than 50 years, described being made a CBE for services to the arts as “extraordinarily surprising”.

He collected his honour from the Duke of Cambridge in a ceremony at Buckingham Palace.

Investitures at Buckingham Palace
Edmund de Waal was given his CBE for services to the arts by the Duke of Cambridge at Buckingham Palace (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

He and William talked about how “making things and mental health does connect you to the world in an extraordinary way”.

They spoke about throwing pots and “why it is good for you”, Mr de Waal said.

“It was reflecting with him very briefly on the fact that making things is absolutely a core human instinct. It takes you back to being a fully rounded, fully present human being,” he said.

“It may not necessarily be easy but that is not the point. It is a good thing to do.”

Nottingham-born Mr de Waal is a master potter and author of The Hare With Amber Eyes, which won the Costa prize for biography in 2010. The White Road and Letters To Camondo are among his other books.

He said: “I think there is a real mood for people to be in a non-digital world and making things is an an extraordinary way of doing that.

Investitures at Buckingham Palace
Edmund de Waal, with his wife, after he was made a CBE (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

“It also takes you back to playing and just trying things out, which I think is fantastic.

“There is a cultural change happening at the moment and it is wonderful to be part of that.”

Mr de Waal added: “Now there is a renaissance in popularity and increasing visibility. People need to connect with their hands, with clay, and to make things.

“It is wonderful but there is still a lot of work to do with schools. Kids aren’t getting their hands into clay and and there is a huge amount of work to connect children into making things.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier