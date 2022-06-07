Don McLean defends his withdrawal from NRA conference after Uvalde shooting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Entertainment Music

Don McLean defends his withdrawal from NRA conference after Uvalde shooting

By Press Association
June 7 2022, 9.24pm
Don McLean has spoken about his decision to withdraw from the NRA conference (Don McLean/2911 Media/PA)
Don McLean has spoken about his decision to withdraw from the NRA conference (Don McLean/2911 Media/PA)

American singer-songwriter Don McLean has defended his decision to pull out of performing at the National Rifle Association conference, saying it would be “horrendously bad taste to be there”.

McLean, 76, is best known for the 1971 hit American Pie.

Speaking to Piers Morgan on TalkTV, McLean discussed his decision to withdraw from the gun rights advocacy group’s conference after the Uvalde school shooting in America last month.

McClean told Morgan, 57: “I pulled out because it would be in horrendously bad taste to be there.

“The only reason I did this show is because I kinda like Western things, you know Western guns, Western rifles.

“They asked me to sing and I said, ‘Ok, I’ll sing.’ And then this thing happened. I said, ‘Oh I can’t do this’.”

On May 24, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos fatally shot 19 students and two teachers, and wounded 17 other people, at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

He continued: “Now I’m listening and hearing things, that there are people objecting to background checks.

“Well, that’s again, the insanity that I’m talking about. And there are people allowing these assault rifles – that’s insanity.

“That is not for hunting or for protecting yourself… The idea of this Second Amendment was really to be able to fight off the army back 200 years ago.”

He concluded: “I would ban assault rifles and I would absolutely insist on background checks. We’ve got to start somewhere.”

Piers Morgan Uncensored airs on TalkTV every weekday at 8pm.

