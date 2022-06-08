Johnny Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez promoted to partner following case victory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Johnny Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez promoted to partner following case victory

By Press Association
June 8 2022, 1.34am
Johnny Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez has been promoted to partner at her law firm following her performance at the actor’s multi-million dollar US defamation trial.

Such announcements are usually reserved for the end of the fiscal year but Ms Vasquez’s “key role” in the case had convinced bosses at Brown Rudnick to give her the promotion.

The lawyer became popular on social media during the six-week trial, held at Fairfax County District Court in Virginia, and was known for her occasionally heated exchanges with defence witnesses.

Along with Benjamin Chew, Ms Vasquez was part of the legal team that scooped a victory for Mr Depp after he sued former partner Amber Heard over a 2018 op-ed in the Washington Post, which was later found by jurors in the case to be defamatory.

“We are delighted to welcome Camille to the partnership,” said William Baldiga, chairman and Chief Executive of Brown Rudnick.

“Historically, we have reserved this announcement for the end of our fiscal year.

“But Camille’s performance during the Johnny Depp trial proved to the world that she was ready to take this next step now.

“We are incredibly proud of her and look forward to what she will accomplish as our newest partner.”

Responding to the promotion, Ms Vasquez said: “I am delighted that Brown Rudnick has given me its full vote of confidence by having me join the partnership.

“I’m proud of the uniquely talented team I’ve had the privilege to lead, which exemplified teamwork and collaboration, and I look forward to continuing to represent Brown Rudnick’s culture of excellence.”

Ms Vasquez joined Brown Rudnick’s Orange County office in 2018 as an associate in the Litigation & Arbitration practice.

She has more than 10 years of experience as a trial lawyer in high-stakes disputes, including defamation cases, contract disputes, business-related torts and employment-related claims.

She graduated from Southwestern Law School in 2010 and received her bachelor’s degree, magna cum laude, from the University of Southern California in 2006.

It comes as Mr Depp thanked his “most treasured, loyal and unwavering supporters” in his first post on TikTok.

The 58-year-old actor shared a statement as he reached four million followers on the social media site after one day.

He is currently continuing a tour of the UK with musician Jeff Beck at venues around the country.

On Sunday evening he booked out an entire 300-seat curry house in Broad Street, Birmingham, taking pictures with staff, and operations director Mo Hussain, who said Mr Depp was “very humble” and left a “large tip”.

