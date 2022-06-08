Sir David Attenborough beams as he collects high honour from Prince of Wales

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sir David Attenborough beams as he collects high honour from Prince of Wales

By Press Association
June 8 2022, 11.38am Updated: June 8 2022, 2.22pm
Sir David Attenborough after being appointed a Knight Grand Cross of the Order of St Michael and St George following an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle (Andrew Matthews/PA)
National treasure Sir David Attenborough has been awarded his Knight Grand Cross honour by fellow avid environmentalist the Prince of Wales.

The 96-year-old broadcaster collected his Knight Grand Cross of the Order of St Michael and St George for services to television broadcasting and to conservation on Wednesday.

Sir David, first knighted by the Queen in 1985, collected the even more prestigious honour from her son, Charles, in an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle.

Sir David Attenborough is made a Knight Grand Cross of the Order of St Michael and St George by the Prince of Wales at Windsor Castle (Jonathan Brady/PA)
The drizzly weather did not dampen the excitement around the castle, as journalists thronged the grounds outside, clamouring for a glimpse of the veteran wildlife film-maker.

Sir David even left athlete Laura Sugar, who won a paracanoe gold medal at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, feeling like a “fan girl”.

Ms Sugar, who received her MBE at the same ceremony, told the PA news agency: “It was pretty special to see him – he is an absolute icon – and a bit of a fan girl moment. I can say I was within a few feet of him for a good few minutes.

“I had no idea he was going to be here today so that was extra special.”

Laura Sugar, with her MBE, said seeing Sir David Attenborough was ‘a bit of a fan girl moment’ (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Sir David’s career spans seven decades and he is a member of the Earthshot Prize council, an initiative launched by the Duke of Cambridge to find solutions to environmental issues.

It comes after the veteran broadcaster featured in a segment of the Platinum Party at the Palace on Saturday.

William highlighted the efforts of “visionary environmentalists” during that section of the show, which saw a clip of Sir David projected on to Buckingham Palace.

The duke also spoke about the pride he felt for “my grandfather and my father” – the Duke of Edinburgh and Charles – who have championed the natural world.

Snow Patrol lead singer Gary Lightbody said the Prince of Wales asked him about his music and writing (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Gary Lightbody, lead singer of rock band Snow Patrol, who made an OBE for services to music and to charity in Northern Ireland, told PA: “It went really well, Prince Charles, His Royal Highness, was very kind and asked me about my music and my writing.”

Actor Toby Jones, who collected his OBE for services to drama, said: “Theatre needs a lot of support to come out from the pandemic – it is one of the areas of culture that has been most hit and it is going to need a lot of imagination on the part of Government to realise the creative contribution, the health contribution, mental health contribution that theatre, along with all the other arts, provides.”

Spy chief Sir Jeremy Fleming, director of GCHQ, was also due to receive his knighthood after he was made Knight Commander of the Order of St Michael and St George for services to national security.

