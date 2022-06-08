Rose Ayling-Ellis to deliver this year’s Alternative MacTaggart lecture

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Rose Ayling-Ellis to deliver this year’s Alternative MacTaggart lecture

By Press Association
June 8 2022, 12.14pm Updated: June 8 2022, 12.16pm
Rose Ayling-Ellis is to delier the Alternative MacTaggart lecture at this year's Edinburgh International Television Festival (Ian West/PA)
Rose Ayling-Ellis is to delier the Alternative MacTaggart lecture at this year’s Edinburgh International Television Festival (Ian West/PA)

Rose Ayling-Ellis will discuss her experiences as a deaf actress and life in the TV industry as a young person with a disability when she delivers the Alternative MacTaggart lecture at the Edinburgh Television Festival.

The 27-year-old, who has been deaf since birth, has been announced as this year’s candidate to deliver the speech, which offers a platform for different and diverse voices in the television industry.

She found fame starring as Frankie Lewis in BBC soap EastEnders and went on to become the first deaf contestant to take part in Strictly Come Dancing, which she won.

The actress said: “I am so excited to be delivering this year’s Alternative MacTaggart lecture.

“It is a privilege to be able to use my platform to raise awareness and understanding of the deaf community.

“It is vital that we keep talking about the realities faced by those with disabilities in the industry, and I am so thrilled to be given the opportunity to address these important issues at this year’s lecture.”

The soap star has been a pioneer for the deaf community, including campaigning for British Sign Language (BSL) to be recognised as an official language, which was passed last month in the House of Lords.

She also recently became the first celebrity to sign a CBeebies bedtime story, and won the must-see moment award at the Bafta TV awards for her silent dance routine on Strictly with her professional partner, Giovanni Pernice.

The Hunter Foundation dinner � An Evening with Sir David Attenborough
Actor Brian Cox will discuss what it was like to play media magnate Logan Roy in the hit HBO drama Succession (Jane Barlow/PA)

The Alternative MacTaggart lecture has previously been delivered by actress and presenter Jameela Jamil, ex-Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and American TV host Jerry Springer.

Elsewhere at the Edinburgh Television Festival, Scottish actor Brian Cox will discuss his career in an in-depth interview where he will explore what it was like to play media magnate Logan Roy in the hit HBO drama Succession.

He will also share his thoughts on US versus UK drama, identity and his working-class background.

Author Dolly Alderton, whose memoir Everything I Know About Love was released as a series on BBC this week, will be in conversation with comedian and writer Rose Matafeo, who created the TV comedy series Starstruck.

They will discuss the creative process of bringing their work to the small screen and share their experiences of life in TV and beyond.

The Masterclass thread will feature the cast and teams behind Netflix’s hit coming-of-age LGBTQ+ series Heartstopper, the BBC comedy Ghosts and Disney+ drama Wedding Season.

Heartstopper
Stars from hit Netflix series Heartstopper will feature at the Edinburgh Television Festival (Netflix/PA)

The festival will also feature interviews with creative content chiefs from broadcasters and streaming platforms among other panels.

The festival’s creative director, Stewart Clarke, said: “As we head back to Edinburgh, we are delighted to reveal some of the amazing talent and industry speakers who will be joining us.

“Rose Ayling-Ellis will deliver a landmark Alternative MacTaggart, we have the casts of some of TV’s most exciting and loved shows, and, of course, the inimitable Brian Cox, as well as sessions discussing urgent industry matters. And that is just the start, with lots more to come.”

– The Edinburgh International Television Festival will return as an in-person event in the Scottish capital from August 24 to 26, led by advisory chairwoman Afua Hirsch.

