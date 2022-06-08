Everything I Know About Love star Bel Powley on show’s intimacy co-ordinator

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Everything I Know About Love star Bel Powley on show’s intimacy co-ordinator

By Press Association
June 8 2022, 5.24pm
Bel Powley (Sarah Cresswell/Cosmopolitan UK)
Bel Powley has said having an intimacy co-ordinator on the set of Everything I Know About Love created a “completely safe environment” for its female stars.

The 30-year-old, from west London, stars as Birdy alongside Emma Appleton’s Maggie in the coming-of-age story based on writer Dolly Alderton’s best-selling memoir.

Airing on BBC One, the seven-part series follows the pair as they try to survive their 20s, bad dates, heartaches and humiliations while living in Camden.

Powley told Cosmopolitan UK: “I’d never worked with (an intimacy co-ordinator) before, and woah it’s the best thing ever. All my experiences of doing sex scenes before have been sans intimacy co-ordinator, and I can’t believe how much better it is.

“It just creates a completely safe environment. You feel fully protected, and like you can say no to anything… I’ve had other experiences where it’s felt not great.

“It comes down to not having someone who is just looking out for you… it’s when a director is more interested in the shot, and how it’s going to come out than how the person feels doing it.

“That’s the beauty of having an intimacy co-ordinator because they are there just for you, the actor.”

Alderton wrote, created and executive produced the BBC series with China Moo-Young directing.

Powley said: “The scenes are about the female experience, so it was necessary for us to have a female director and writers on set.

“It’s not often that you get that, even post Me Too… I said that I wanted to see every (sex scene) take after we did one because I wanted to make sure I was showing what I wanted to.

“China said if we didn’t like it, to delete it. She was really responsive to what was going to make us all feel comfortable.”

Powley appears on the June digital cover of Cosmopolitan UK, available online now.

