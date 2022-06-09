Zendaya, Simu Lui and Andrew Garfield among guests at Time 100 gala

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Zendaya, Simu Lui and Andrew Garfield among guests at Time 100 gala

By Press Association
June 9 2022, 3.14am
Zendaya, Simu Lui and Andrew Garfield among guests at Time 100 gala (Evan Agostini/AP)
Zendaya, Simu Lui and Andrew Garfield among guests at Time 100 gala (Evan Agostini/AP)

Marvel stars Zendaya and Simu Liu rubbed shoulders with fellow actors and other influential people at the Time 100 gala.

The annual event in New York celebrates the US magazine’s annual 100 Most influential people of the year.

2022 TIME100 Gala
Actress Amanda Seyfried wore a sweeping black dress with long train and ruffled bodice (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
2022 TIME100 Gala
Marvel’s Shang Chi star Simu Liu wore a cobalt blue suit to the gala (Agostini/Invision/AP)
2022 TIME100 Gala
Rapper Mary J Blige, who performed at this year’s Superbowl halftime show, wore a flowing light-blue dress with a heart-shaped bodice (Evan Agostini/AP)
2022 TIME100 Gala
Grammy-winning artist Jon Batiste wore a white suit with detailing over a golden shirt (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
2022 TIME100 Gala
Spider-Man: No Way Home star Zendaya wore a floor-length strapless gown that was blocked in different shades of turquoise and black (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
2022 TIME100 Gala
Zendaya’s Spider-Man costar Andrew Garfield wore a simple black tuxedo with a ruffled dinner shirt (Evan Agostini/AP)
2022 TIME100 Gala
Oscar-winning actress Ariana DeBose sparkled in a dress that displayed a floral pattern made from gemstones (Evan Agostini/AP)
2022 TIME100 Gala
Director and actor Taika Waititi wore an all-white tuxedo to the annual event which celebrates the US magazine’s 100 most influential people (Evan Agostini/AP)
2022 TIME100 Gala
Joining the ranks of Hollywood A-listers was Brazilian indigenous leader Sonia Guajajara who donned an ornate tribal headpiece (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
2022 TIME100 Gala
Microsoft founder and philanthropist Bill Gates was also pictured at the event in New York (Evan Agostini/AP)

