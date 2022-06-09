Johnny Depp announces collaborative album with Jeff Beck

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Johnny Depp announces collaborative album with Jeff Beck

By Press Association
June 9 2022, 8.30pm
Johnny Depp with Jeff Beck (Raph Pour-Hashemi/PA)
Johnny Depp with Jeff Beck (Raph Pour-Hashemi/PA)

Johnny Depp and Jeff Beck have announced a joint album and released an original composition in tribute to film star Hedy Lamarr.

The 13-track album, called 18, will arrive on July 15 and features two original compositions alongside a number of classic rock covers.

Hollywood actor Depp, whose defamation battle with ex-wife Amber Heard ended last week, has been appearing on stage with veteran rock guitarist Beck, 77, during his UK tour.

They pair first met in 2016 and began recording the album in 2019 while Depp was also playing with Alice Cooper’s supergroup Hollywood Vampires.

Beck said: “When Johnny and I started playing together, it really ignited our youthful spirit and creativity.

“We would joke about how we felt 18 again, so that just became the album title too.”

Depp added: “It’s an extraordinary honour to play and write music with Jeff, one of the true greats and someone I am now privileged enough to call my brother.”

The album features two original songs written by Depp – This Is A Song For Miss Hedy Lamarr, about the early Hollywood starlet, and Sad Mother***in’ Parade.

It also contains covers of the Velvet Underground’s Venus In Furs, Marvin Gaye’s What’s Going On and the Everly Brothers’ Let It Be Me, as well as two Beach Boys tracks.

Johnny Depp court case
Amber Heard (Victoria Jones/PA)

The announcement comes a week after the conclusion of Depp’s defamation lawsuit against Aquaman star Heard, 36, in the US.

A jury found a 2018 article she wrote for the Washington Post about her experiences as a survivor of domestic abuse to be defamatory and awarded 10.35 million dollars (£8.2 million) in damages to Depp.

Heard won one count of her countersuit, successfully arguing that Depp’s press agent defamed her by claiming her allegations were “an abuse hoax” aimed at capitalising on the MeToo movement.

The jury awarded her two million dollars (£1.5 million) in damages.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier