Emma Corrin and Harry Styles in first-look images from My Policeman

By Press Association
June 9 2022, 9.08pm
Harry Styles and Emma Corrin star in My Policeman (Amazon Prime Video/PA)
Emma Corrin and Harry Styles gaze into each other’s eyes on the side of a swimming pool in the first photos from their romantic drama My Policeman.

The Amazon Prime Video release is based on Bethan Roberts’s 2012 novel of the same name and follows a love triangle in 1950s Britain that flashes forwards to the 90s.

Chart-topping singer Styles portrays Tom, the titular police officer, while Corrin, who won a Golden Globe for her portrayal of Diana, Princess of Wales in Netflix’s The Crown, plays his wife Marion, a teacher.

Meanwhile, David Dawson plays museum curator Patrick, with who Tom embarks in a passionate affair.

David Dawson, Harry Styles and Emma Corrin star in My Policeman (Parisa Taghizadeh/Amazon Prime Video/PA)

One image released by Amazon shows Styles and Corrin smiling at each other while leaning on the side of an outdoor pool.

A second shows them engrossed in conversation in an art gallery while Patrick appears to guide them around.

Filming took place in Venice and Brighton.

Gina McKee, Linus Roache and Rupert Everett star as older versions of the main characters.

Michael Grandage directed the film from an adapted screenplay by Oscar-winner Ron Nyswaner, who penned 1993 legal drama Philadelphia.

My Policeman will be released in UK cinemas on October 21 and globally on Prime Video on November 4.

