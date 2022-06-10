The Handmaid’s Tale voted top book written by a woman for men to read

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
The Handmaid’s Tale voted top book written by a woman for men to read

By Press Association
June 10 2022, 7.58pm
The Handmaid’s Tale voted top book written by a woman for men to read (Luis Mora/PA)

Margaret Atwood’s best-seller The Handmaid’s Tale has landed the top spot on the “top 10 men’s reading list” of books written by women following a public vote.

The poll was part of a Women’s Prize for Fiction campaign aiming to encourage more men to read novels by female authors.

The campaign was inspired following the release of Mary Ann Sieghart’s best-selling book The Authority Gap which revealed men rarely read a fiction novel written by a woman.

Sir Salman Rushdie, Andrew Marr and Richard Curtis were among those who recommended novels written by women for the “top 10 men’s reading list” before a public vote.

Following 20,000 votes, dystopian novel The Handmaid’s Tail topped the list followed by Harper Lee’s To Kill A Mockingbird and Girl, Woman, Other by Bernardine Evaristo.

Atwood said: “There was no Women’s Prize for Fiction at the time I wrote The Handmaid’s Tale but it was true then as now that many male readers shied away from books by women (except for murders and fantasies with wizards) and may also have felt excluded from them.

“It was normal for men to say to me, ‘My wife just loves your books’, a double-edged compliment.

“But The Handmaid’s Tale is not about men vs women.

“It’s about a totalitarianism – it is not a paradise for all men, any more than any totalitarianism is.

“All totalitarianisms control women in specific ways having to do with reproduction.

“Take note in light of current events in the USA: the state’s claim to ownership of women’s bodies  will  also affect men.”

The campaign comes five days before the winner of the Women’s Prize for Fiction is set to be announced at an evening awards ceremony in central London.

Now in its 27th year, the prestigious prize is open to original fiction written in English by women from anywhere in the world.

The six shortlisted novels explore a range of themes including identity, personal freedom, sisterhood, mental illness, ghosts, gender violence and more, from Antarctica to Trinidad.

