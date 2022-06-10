Love Island rocked after shock first recoupling

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Love Island’s Luca rocked the boat during a tense recoupling which saw him steal Gemma from Davide.

Friday night’s instalment of the ITV2 show saw the boys picking the girls they wanted to be with in a dramatic shake-up.

Despite promising one islander would be dumped at the end of the ceremony, a text confirmed islanders Paige and Afia – who had been left single – would not be leaving following the shock exit of Liam Llewellyn earlier in the show.

😵‍💫 FIRST LOOK 😵‍💫 Our Islanders heads' are spinning as they make difficult decisions… Who will leave the villa after the first recoupling? #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/vTkSvNdObW — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 10, 2022

During the episode, Liam became the first Love Island contestant to depart the villa, having quit the dating show after just four days.

The student, 22, from Wales, told his fellow contestants around the fire pit: “Obviously we all came here for the same reason but I haven’t really been feeling I have been giving 100% Liam.

“I know what 100% Liam looks like and I am miles off that.

“I’ve been thinking long and hard, this isn’t a spur of the moment thing.”

During the recoupling ceremony, 23-year-old fishmonger Luca Bish, who had been coupled up with Paige, picked dressage-rider Gemma Owen, 19, after confessing his true feelings the previous night.

Liam had to do what was right for him and we're 💯 behind him ❤️ #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/vTfYtzvLZo — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 10, 2022

Stood around the fire pit, he said: “I would like to couple up with this girl because ever since she walked through that door she caught my eye.

“She’s a right sort, getting to know her throughout the week I’ve noticed she’s got the personality to go with that.

“I like that she can look after herself and she don’t give too much away and I look forward to seeing how things progress.

“Obviously it wasn’t an easy decision and probably until I was sat here right now I didn’t know what I was gonna do.

“I said when I come in here I’d stay true to myself and hopefully that pays off.”

The episode saw 27-year-old Davide Sanclimenti choose actress Ekin-Su Culculoglu, 27, during the recoupling, after they enjoyed a garden gym session together where the Italian playfully put her on his shoulders while lifting weights.

In his speech, he claimed Ekin-Su was “one of the only girls who saw beneath the perfect body there was something special inside me” and added that he was “excited” to get to know her.

Meanwhile estate agent Andrew Le Page choose to stick to his couple with model Tasha Ghouri, Dami Hope re-chose Amber Beckford and Ikenna Ekwonna stuck with Indiyah Polack.

Love Island continues on ITV2 and the ITV Hub.