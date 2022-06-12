Billie Eilish pauses London show and voices concern for safety of fans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Billie Eilish pauses London show and voices concern for safety of fans

By Press Association
June 12 2022, 11.16am
Billie Eilish halted her London show temporarily over fan safety (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Billie Eilish halted her show in London’s O2 after fans began to struggle in the hot temperatures.

The singer briefly paused her performance on Saturday night to check fans were “all okay” as they were getting squashed at the front of the stage.

The 20-year-old urged fans to “take a step back” in order to “give everybody some space”, and asked the O2 security team to distribute water to the audience.

Billie Eilish won the best international female Brit in 2020 (Ian West/PA)

She said: “People were fainting and getting pulled out. It’s hot, I know, it’s crowded, it’s hot.

“Are you squished a little bit? If someone looks a little woozy, just tell someone okay. Don’t try to save feelings.”

It is not the first time Eilish has stopped her music to allow audience members to be helped, halting a performance in the US in February during her Happier Than Ever tour.

The Bad Guy singer could be heard saying: “I wait for people to be okay until I keep going,” but later denied she was making a reference to the tragedy at Travis Scott’s performance at the Astroworld music festival.

Ten people died as fans surged towards the stage during a performance by Scott at the two-day festival in Houston, Texas, in November.

Eilish’s O2 show is part of a string of UK tour dates which will also take her to the SSE Hydro in Glasgow and Birmingham’s Utlilita Arena.

On Tuesday night, the singer treated fans to a performance of her as-of-yet unreleased song TV with her brother and co-writer Finneas O’Connell at Manchester’s AO Arena.

It was her first performance in England since she played Reading Festival in 2019.

Eilish will headline at this year’s Glastonbury festival later this month.

