Love Island stars Olivia and Alex Bowen announce birth of first son

By Press Association
June 12 2022, 11.44am
Love Island stars Olivia and Alex Bowen have announced the birth of their first son (Ian West/PA)
Reality stars Olivia and Alex Bowen have announced the birth of their first son.

The couple, who met on Love Island in 2016 and came second in that year’s series, have named their baby boy Abel Jacob Bowen.

Olivia shared the news on Instagram, posting a picture of her holding the baby while Alex has his arm around her while sitting on the sofa.

She captioned the post: “You are everything.”

In a post on Instagram, Alex added: “Abel Jacob Bowen, but you can call him AJ … The day our lives changed for the better 10/06/22.”

Celebrity friends including Love Island narrator Ian Stirling, Saturdays singer and I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! star Frankie Bridge and former The Only Way Is Essex star Danielle Armstrong were among those sending their congratulations.

Former Love Island cast members spanning different series including Katie Salmon, Sam Bird and Chloe Crowhurst also sent their well-wishes.

They got married in September 2018 and are one of the rare couples from the show that have remained together.

Olivia shared the news she was expecting with a post on Instagram on New Year’s Day, showing Polaroid photos of her husband kissing her baby bump, a onesie bearing the words Baby Bowen, and pictures of the scan, as well of the couple holding a pair of baby booties.

The photos were accompanied by a pair of white knitted booties.

She captioned the post: “Happy New … Baby Bowen.”

Her husband shared the same post, captioned: “This year we get to meet Baby Bowen.”

The couple lost out in the 2016 series of the ITV2 show to Nathan Massey and Cara Delahoyde, who got married in 2019 and are parents to son Freddie-George and daughter Delilah.

Jamie Jewitt and Camilla Thurlow, who met on the 2017 series of the show, got married in 2020 and have a daughter, Nell, and recently announced the birth of their second child.

Their 2017 co-stars Dom Lever and Jessica Shears tied the knot in 2018 and have a son together.

