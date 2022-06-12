Harry Styles fan falls from top balcony at Glasgow concert

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Harry Styles fan falls from top balcony at Glasgow concert

By Press Association
June 12 2022, 1.16pm
The incident comes in the week Harry Styles enjoyed double chart success (Ian West/PA)
A Harry Styles fan fell from the top deck of Glasgow’s Ibrox Stadium during the singer’s first gig of the European leg of his Love On Tour concert, Scottish police have confirmed.

The pop superstar, 28, was performing at the Rangers football club stadium – in the first concert the venue has had in nearly two decades – when a man fell from the third floor into the audience.

In a statement, Police Scotland said: “Officers were made aware of a man falling from a club deck at a premises on Edmiston Drive, Glasgow at around 10.15pm on Saturday June 11 2022.

Harry Styles One Night Only – Brixton Academy, London
Harry Styles performing at the Brixton Academy, south London, with a one-night only gig (Lloyd Wakefield/PA)

“There were no suspicious circumstances and the man was seen to by medical staff.”

The incident comes in the week Styles enjoyed double chart success, returning to the top of the UK album and singles charts with third studio album Harry’s House.

The sold-out gig in Scotland is only the second time Styles has returned to the UK stage, following his one-night only gig in London on May 24.

He was due to take his Love On Tour show for his second album global in 2020 but the events were postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The rescheduled tour began in September 2021 in Las Vegas before heading across the US, with the European tour leg kicking off in Glasgow on Saturday.

Bon Jovi was the last artist to perform at Glasgow’s Ibrox Stadium in June 2007, it has been reported.

Representatives for Harry Styles have been contacted for comment.

