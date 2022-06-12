Dragons’ Den star Hilary Devey dies aged 65

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Dragons’ Den star Hilary Devey dies aged 65

By Press Association
June 12 2022, 3.14pm Updated: June 12 2022, 8.00pm
Hilary Devey (Ian West/PA)
Hilary Devey (Ian West/PA)

Former Dragons’ Den star Hilary Devey has died aged 65, her publicist has confirmed.

The TV star died on Saturday, after a long illness, in Morocco, where she had a property, her publicist Benjamin Webb told the PA news agency.

She joined BBC Two programme Dragons’ Den in 2011 and left in 2012, going on to present Channel 4’s The Intern.

Investitures at Windsor castle
Hilary Devey was made a CBE (Steve Parsons/PA)

Hannah Wyatt, managing director of factual entertainment and events at BBC Studios, said: “Hilary Devey will always hold a unique place in the hearts of Dragons’ Den viewers and the programme team.

“We are all extremely saddened by her loss and our thoughts at this time are with her family and friends.”

Kate Phillips, director of BBC unscripted content, added: “When Hilary entered the Den in 2011 she was formidable, fiery and completely unforgettable.

“A tough-talking Dragon who never minced her words, she also always saw the person behind the product, and was such an encouraging mentor and investor to so many entrepreneurs.

“A hugely successful businesswoman and television expert, she will be missed by all who knew her and benefited from her wise words and experience.”

In 2013 she was made a CBE, honoured for a career in business and for her charitable work.

She founded the multimillion-pound freight distribution business Pall-Ex, after selling her home and car in the 1990s to finance it.

Her charity work included her position as vice president of the Carers Trust and she was also a patron of the Stroke Association, having herself suffered a stroke in 2009.

Juliet Bouverie, chief executive of the Stroke Association, said: “We are sad to hear that Hilary Devey has died after a long illness.

“After having a stroke herself, she was a long-time ambassador of the Stroke Association and we are very grateful for all the support she gave us over the years.

“Hilary was keen that all stroke survivors received the help and support they need to rebuild their lives after stroke. We send our heartfelt condolences to her family and friends.”

Devey also appeared in The Business Inspector on Channel 5, and featured in Channel 4’s The Secret Millionaire in 2008.

Describing being made a CBE for services to the transport industry and to charity, she said at the time: “In every sense of the word, this is a great honour and I am equally flattered and flabbergasted.

“It is wonderful to receive such recognition, but this should be less about me, and more about the charities that I support and the amazing transport sector in which I am privileged to work.

“So I dedicate my honour to the Carers Trust, the Stroke Association, and Fresh Start – New Beginnings, and the other charities that I have tried to support, as well as to the lorry drivers, forklift truck drivers and everyone else who works in the logistics sector: the unsung heroes of British industry.”

Devey was born in Bolton, and from the age of seven started helping out in the pubs and corner shop run by her parents.

She left school at 16 and later moved to London for work, where she worked in logistics for companies include TNT.

Devey came to public attention when she replaced James Caan on Dragon’s Den, later saying her best investment had been a mattress/duvet for caravans, boats and trucks.

In 2017, Devey gave up cigarettes after reportedly smoking “at least 20 a day for over 40 years”.

“I’ve been hooked on cigarettes and ignoring the damage – even though I know the harm I’m doing,” she said at the time.

“I’ve found it extremely difficult to quit for good.”

She published her autobiography, Bold As Brass: My Story, in 2012, which charted her life from her humble beginnings as a Bolton girl remembering the bailiffs calling when her father’s central heating business went bankrupt, to the multimillionaire businesswoman she became with properties in Spain, Marrakech and Florida.

Dragons’ Den star Duncan Bannatyne, who was on the show for a decade, appearing alongside Devey, tweeted: “Sad to hear that @HilaryDevey has passed. So young. Too young. Rest in Peace Hilary.”

High-profile businessman Theo Paphitis, who also appeared on Dragons’ Den at the same time as Devey, also remembered her.

He tweeted: “So sad to hear of the passing of the lovely Hilary Devey. She left us all with some fantastic memories, may she rest in peace. My thoughts are with her family. x”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]