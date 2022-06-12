Noah Beck scores first goal in Soccer Aid football match

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Noah Beck scores first goal in Soccer Aid football match

By Press Association
June 12 2022, 8.28pm
Noah Beck scores the first goal of the game from the penalty spot (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Noah Beck has scored a penalty for Soccer Aid World XI against England in a charity football match raising money for the United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef).

The world’s biggest celebrity football match saw the 21-year-old social media personality score in his debut Soccer Aid game, following a foul by YouTuber Chunkz.

The goal came 20 minutes into the game at the London Stadium at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in Stratford.

The annual charity match sees England take on the Rest of the World during a live show which is being hosted by Dermot O’Leary and Alex Scott on ITV.

Former One Direction singer Liam Payne is the England captain while the Soccer Aid World XI team sees Usain Bolt return as captain – a decade on from his gold medal wins at the 2012 London Olympics.

At the beginning of the match, Bolt placed the captain’s armband, sporting the colours of the Ukrainian flag, on Ukrainian teammate Andriy Shevchenko in a “touching moment”.

During the game, England’s goalkeeper David James made a spectacular save from a strike by Bolt 18 minutes into the game.

Martin Compston, Gary Neville, Mo Gilligan, Mark Wright and Tom Grennan have made their return to this year’s Soccer Aid.

The match also features a variety of debuts including Alex Brooker, who is the first physically disabled Soccer Aid player, Lucien Laviscount and Steven Bartlett.

Arsene Wenger manages Soccer Aid World XI FC alongside actor Idris Elba while Harry Redknapp moved over to manage the Three Lions with the help of actress Vicky McClure – taking with them last year’s star player Grennan.

During half-time, pop superstar and Soccer Aid co-creator Robbie Williams will perform his hit 1997 ballad Angels for 60,000 fans in the stadium.

Speaking ahead of the match, Williams told O’Leary: “It has become a bona fide massive real deal thing.

“It gets bigger and bigger and better and better. I only thought we were doing it once, I thought this will be a laugh when the football is off in the summer and here we are however years later.”

Since its creation in 2006, Soccer Aid has raised more than £60 million for the humanitarian organisation, which helps to provide aid to children worldwide.

Love Island commentator Iain Stirling was among those commentating on the match. Before the game, the hosts announced Soccer Aid had raised over £4 million for Unicef.

