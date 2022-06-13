BBC News unveils refurbished London studio with curved catwalk

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
BBC News unveils refurbished London studio with curved catwalk

By Press Association
June 13 2022, 7.32pm Updated: June 13 2022, 7.42pm
(Jeff Overs/BBC/PA)
(Jeff Overs/BBC/PA)

BBC News has unveiled a refurbished London studio featuring a curved catwalk and more interactive screens.

The revamped Studio B at new Broadcasting House will be the new home of the News at Six and Ten, as well as London’s regional bulletins and some political programmes.

It is the first major development of a BBC News studio in 10 years.

Newsreader Huw Edwards will introduce viewers to the space during Monday’s News at Ten.

It features distinct areas such as a curved catwalk to help guide viewers through complex stories and link to regional BBC programmes.

A new central tower will present graphics and visuals in a vertical format similar to that of a smartphone screen, while there will also be a bigger weather map to update viewers “dynamically”.

A robotic camera system with tracks embedded in the floor will allow the presenter to move around more safely, the BBC said, and the space can also be reconfigured for special occasions such as elections.

The set also uses less power than the previous studio by replacing its lights with LEDs.

(Jeff Overs/BBC/PA)

Edwards said: “This is going to be our home for daily news, big events and everything in between.

“It gives us a platform which allows us to tell stories in a much more vibrant, creative and impactful way that will make a real difference to our audience.

“We’re really proud of it and I can’t wait to share it with our viewers.”

(Jeff Overs/BBC/PA)

Jonathan Munro, interim director of news, said: “Bringing greater value to our audiences has been at the core of this project and we’re so excited to finally bring the newly refurbished studio to viewers at home.

“It really puts them at the heart of our reporting while also highlighting the great variety of what BBC News has got to offer.

“As the first major refurbishment our news studios have seen in a decade, it is a real blueprint for how we move forward in future-proofing our news output.”

